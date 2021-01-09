Philip Rivers Says He's Uncertain About Retirement After Colts' Loss to Bills

Justin Casterline

Following the Indianapolis Colts' season-ending 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday, Philip Rivers is unsure about his NFL future.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rivers said he hasn't decided if he will play in 2021.

Rivers told Zak Keefer of The Athletic on Jan.1 that he was leaning toward playing in 2021 but didn't "want to speak in absolutes because there is still dust to be settled."

If Rivers does play next season, he told Keefer his "hope" is that it will be with the Colts.

Indianapolis has major questions to answer at quarterback this offseason. Backup Jacoby Brissett is also eligible for free agency.

After spending 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts last offseason.

The 39-year-old had a successful year in Indianapolis. He threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 68.0 completion percentage. The Colts made the playoffs for the second time in three years with an 11-5 record.