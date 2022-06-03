Odell Beckham and 7 Other NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found a Home

1 of 8

Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for a new team following his resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams last season. The veteran looked rejuvenated after signing with the Super Bowl champions, helping them win a ring while emerging as a big part of the team's offense.

Unfortunately, OBJ suffered a torn ACL early in Super Bowl LVI and isn't likely to be available at the start of the 2022 campaign.

It's understandable why NFL teams would be leery of signing an aging wideout coming off a significant injury. Caution should certainly be exercised, too, considering Beckham's tumultuous tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

Despite this, there are few options left for an organization to bolster its receiving corps, and Beckham is undoubtedly one of the best wideouts still available.

The 29-year-old did some great work with the Rams prior to the injury, racking up 305 yards and five scores in eight regular-season games. In the playoffs, he notched 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including the first of Super Bowl LVI.

It's clear the Rams and Beckham are a great fit, and the two sides would each benefit from staying together.

Head coach Sean McVay recently said he "really wants" OBJ back this year. Beckham tweeted that the feeling is mutual but made it clear he wants to be paid.

Los Angeles has just a shade under five million in cap space available—the fourth-fewest amount in the league—which could make it tricky to give Beckham the big-money deal he desires.