7 NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label in 2022

As the 28th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, Terrell Edmunds was supposed to be the needed injection of athleticism and versatility that Pittsburgh had lacked in the back end of their secondary. Edmunds had produced 196 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 14 pass breakups in three years at Virginia Tech. His combine was headlined by an excellent 4.47 40-yard dash time.

Despite the impressive straight-line speed, Edmunds has failed to show the ability to react quickly in coverage for the Steelers. His struggles anticipating routes and recognizing passing concepts pigeonholed him to being a box safety throughout his rookie contract. As impressive as his 2019 season total of 105 total tackles was, he failed to register an interception and had just three pass breakups.

Since Pittsburgh acquired a true single-high safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick midway through the 2019 season, Edmunds has been put in a better, more refined role.

He picked off four throws and broke up 14 passes in the last two years. However, the Steelers still declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2021 and re-signed him to a modest one-year, $2.5 million deal this offseason.

Some of Edmunds' issues won't be resolved by the Steelers' moves this offseason, but he's in the best position to continue building on the momentum he's gained over the past two years.

Pittsburgh added Myles Jack to their linebacker unit and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a linebacker coach. Jack will be an upgrade over Joe Schobert in coverage assignments considering Schobert's lack of mobility, which means Edmunds should be free to roam underneath instead of providing help in zone coverage.=

Flores' role may not be working with Edmunds directly, but linebackers certainly affect how safeties operate. Flores has gotten the most out of a similar player to Edmunds in Eric Rowe, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Steelers adjust their scheme to feature Edmonds in more advantageous positions.

The Pro Bowl might be too ambitious for Edmunds' future, but he can prove he's a long-term starter in 2022. Look for more ball production and impact plays as the indicator that he's fully shed the bust label.