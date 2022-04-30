NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines Entering Postseason

0 of 4

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Florida Panthers enter the NHL postseason with the best record in the sport, but recent history and the oddsmakers suggest they are not the favorite to lift the Stanley Cup.

Florida is aiming to become the third team since 2005 to win the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season.

The Panthers have the best odds to hoist the Stanley Cup out of the Eastern Conference, but the Colorado Avalanche are the overall favorite to win it all.

Colorado won the Central Division and is viewed as the strongest team entering the playoffs.

The NHL's playoff history has taught us to not automatically back the No. 1 seed in each division and conference.

Two of the four division winners were eliminated in the first round last season, and all four wild-card teams advanced to the second round in 2019.

The Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars will try to replicate that chaos as strong wild-card teams in the 2022 bracket.