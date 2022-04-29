2022 NHL Free Agents: Projected Landing Spots for Top Players

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season nearly over, 16 teams will soon begin preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs. And there isn't any suspense regarding who will make it, as the field is already set.

As for the other 16 teams, it will be time to start thinking about the upcoming offseason. Although moves can't be made until the postseason is over, these franchises will contemplate the key decisions that they'll eventually have to make later this summer.

That includes how to navigate free agency. And like every offseason, some top players are expected to hit the market, so it will be interesting to see who signs where and how the league's landscape could change.

Even though free agency is more than two months away, it isn't too early to start looking ahead. Here's a breakdown of several key players who are set to become free agents this year.