NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Bracket Standings, Wild-Card Race Before Final Games

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 8 Washington Capitals

No. 2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 7 Boston Bruins

No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 6 Tampa Bay Lightning

No. 4 New York Rangers vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Panthers and Hurricanes are locked into the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, but neither team knows its first-round playoff opponent yet. However, it's a guarantee that they'll be playing the two wild cards from the Eastern Conference.

In the Metropolitan Division, the Capitals trail the Penguins by one point for third place. Washington has a road matchup against the Rangers on Friday, when Pittsburgh will take on the Blue Jackets at home.

Neither the Caps nor the Penguins are going to want to end up in fourth in their division, because that will come with a first-round series against the Panthers, who just won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in the franchise's history. Meanwhile, the team that ends up in third in the division will go on to play the Rangers, a much more favorable matchup.

In the Atlantic Division, the Bruins trail the Lightning by one point for third place. Boston still has a road matchup against the Maple Leafs, while Tampa Bay is facing the Islanders on the road.

The team that ends up with the fewest points between the Lightning and Bruins will face the Hurricanes in the first round. The one with more points will take on the Maple Leafs.

So even though the Panthers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs and Rangers all know that they'll each have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, none of them know who they'll be facing yet. And Tampa Bay could be the one lower seed that teams want to avoid. The Lightning have won the Stanley Cup each of the past two years and know what it takes to make deep postseason runs.