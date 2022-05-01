NFL Rookies Who Made All-Pro Teams in the Last Decade

0 of 10

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The moment that every single pick is announced during the NFL draft, fans quickly start dreaming about how that player will excel as a rookie.

Although we understand most prospects need a few years to develop, some players truly do thrive immediately. Over the last decade, a little more than two dozen rookies have secured Associated Press All-Pro recognition in their professional debuts.

In fact, seven players have earned an every-down role and garnered first-team AP recognition since 2012. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is the most recent example.

While landing All-Pro honors as a rookie doesn't guarantee long-term success, it's hard to start an NFL career in a better way.