NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Date, Odds and Latest Regular-Season Standings

John Minchillo/Associated Press

While the 16-team field for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set, that also means the NHL draft lottery has locked in its group.

Atop the lottery order will be the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes, who have the greatest chances of the air-blown ping-pong balls falling their way. The top-three teams—or worst three, depending on your perception—hold at least an 11.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick.

Of note, two clubs—the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights—dealt their opening-round selections to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres, respectively.

The offseason has begun for 16 organizations. And now, 14 of them are looking eagerly toward May 10 and the 2022 draft lottery.