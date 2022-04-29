NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Date, Odds and Latest Regular-Season Standings

NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Date, Odds and Latest Regular-Season StandingsApril 29, 2022
While the 16-team field for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set, that also means the NHL draft lottery has locked in its group.
Atop the lottery order will be the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes, who have the greatest chances of the air-blown ping-pong balls falling their way. The top-three teams—or worst three, depending on your perception—hold at least an 11.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick.
Of note, two clubs—the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights—dealt their opening-round selections to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres, respectively.
The offseason has begun for 16 organizations. And now, 14 of them are looking eagerly toward May 10 and the 2022 draft lottery.
NHL Draft Lottery Info
2022 NHL Draft Lottery
When: Tuesday, May 10
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA
2022 NHL Draft
When: Thursday and Friday, July 7 and 8
TV: ESPN/ESPN2, Sportsnet, TVA
Current Lottery Odds
Thanks to the Arizona Coyotes' win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens sealed the No. 1 spot in the lottery. They'll be hoping the 18.5 percent chance leads to the first overall section in the 2022 draft, which will take place in Montreal.
Not exactly a storybook moment but a neat coincidence—sort of?
Arizona is guaranteed the No. 2 pre-lottery slot, holding a 13.5 percent shot at standing atop the 2022 order. After the Coyotes, the Seattle Kraken are most likely to claim the No. 3 spot at 11.5 percent.
Interestingly enough, the only two other decided positions both belong to the Columbus Blue Jackets. They're locked in at sixth (via Chicago) and their own lottery slot of 12th. Altogether, the Blue Jackets have a 10 percent chance at No. 1.
Most, if not all, of the remaining lottery order will be determined Friday night. The lone remaining game is Sunday between Seattle and the Winnipeg Jets.
For every-pick odds, see Tankathon.
Current NHL Standings
Playoff Teams
Eastern Conference: Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals
Western Conference: Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues. Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars
NHL Standings in Lottery Order
1. Montreal Canadiens: 53 points
2. Arizona Coyotes: 55
3. Seattle Kraken: 58
4. Philadelphia Flyers: 61
5. New Jersey Devils: 63
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago: 67)
7. Ottawa Senators: 71
8. Detroit Red Wings: 72
9. Buffalo Sabres: 73
10. Anaheim Ducks: 76
11. San Jose Sharks: 77
12. Columbus Blue Jackets: 81
13. New York Islanders: 84
14. Winnipeg Jets: 85
15. Vancouver Canucks: 91
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas: 92)