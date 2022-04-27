NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Current Bracket Matchups and Postseason Picture

0 of 4

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Only one spot remains in the NHL playoff picture as the final week of the 2021-22 regular season nears its end.

Tuesday night, both the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators locked up their playoff berths. Los Angeles sealed a bid thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights losing in a shootout, and that result also confirmed the Preds' spot after they managed a point from an overtime loss.

As a result, the Western Conference now has seven of its eight postseason qualifiers known. While the Eastern Conference's representatives are settled, the order is unclear.

Heading into Wednesday's action, we're resetting the playoff picture with the matchups based on the current standings.