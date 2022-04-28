B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Updated Season Award Predictions

1 of 4

If anyone suggests there's been a harder Hart Trophy vote lately, don't believe them.

Considering the field of contenders for the NHL's most valuable player award includes the league's most talented superstar, its most prolific goal-scorer and the playmaking lynchpin of a team that's been among the best and most consistent all season—not to mention some dark-horse support for an emergent young goalie—there's bound to be several camps disappointed in the final result.

But there's a job to be done. And the B/R hockey staff doesn't shy from a challenge.

After crunching the numbers, considering the contexts and weighing the intangibles, we're making the call that Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews is the most deserving Hart Trophy recipient for 2021-22.

Need evidence? There's plenty.

The 24-year-old has smashed both personal and team records with 60 goals in 73 games, leads the league's second-most prolific offense with 106 points and has provided precisely the sort of day-in, day-out superstar presence needed to restore confidence after a particularly ugly playoff exit last spring.

Without Matthews, the Leafs are a good team.

With him, they're a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Make no mistake, if the envelope opens to reveal Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau or New York's Igor Shesterkin as the Hart winner, there's been no miscarriage of justice.

A strong case can be made for each.

But considering both the immense nature of the numbers Matthews is producing—he's just the third player to hit 60 goals since 2000—and the importance of his preeminence to the mettle of the team for which he plays, there's simply no one who blends statistics and swagger any better.