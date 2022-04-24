1 Reason for Every MLB Fanbase to Be Nervous Already

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: Even Cedric Mullins Is Struggling

No one expected the Orioles to compete in the loaded AL East, but we were at least looking forward to seeing what Cedric Mullins could do for an encore after joining Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich, Mookie Betts and Jose Ramirez as the only members of the 30-30 club in the past nine seasons.

Alas, even Baltimore's lone bright spot is on the struggle bus. Mullins was batting .182 with two home runs and one stolen base with a strikeout rate (26.2 percent) substantially higher than usual. Though, in fairness, it took him a little while to get rolling last year, too. His batting average was .346, but by April 25 of last season, he still had only one home run and two stolen bases. (Buy low if you can, fantasy owners.)

Boston Red Sox: Except for Michael Wacha, the Starting Rotation Is a Hot Mess

The Boston bullpen has been on fire. We still have no earthly idea what the long-term plan is at closer, but Garrett Whitlock, Phillips Valdez, Matt Strahm, Hansel Robles and Jake Diekman have given the Red Sox a combined 34.2 innings with 41 strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed.

But there haven't been many leads for that quintet to protect, as Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi and especially Nick Pivetta have struggled to keep runners off base and balls in the yard. As far as FIP is concerned, Boston had the sixth-best rotation in the majors and the second-best in the American League. It is last in that category this year.

New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole Ain't Right

I'm not saying it has anything to do with Major League Baseball's crackdown on Spider Tack, but Gerrit Cole has not been the same since the end of June. And things have gone sideways in April. He had a 2.85 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings from 2018 to 2021, but he's sitting at 6.35 and 9.5 through three starts.

The good news is everyone else on the staff (except for setup reliever Jonathan Loaisiga) has been lights-out, particularly Nestor Cortes. So the Yankees are still a winning club. But it's far from promising that one of the highest-paid players in baseball (in just Year 3 of his nine-year deal) couldn't even make it through two innings without allowing multiple runs Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays: 2021 Mike Zunino Is Nowhere to Be Found

Batting average has certainly never been Mike Zunino's forte. Coming into this season, he was just barely above the Mendoza line in his career, at .202. But hitting .216 last year didn't stop him from mashing 33 home runs en route to the first All-Star nod of his career.

But that version of Zunino has disappeared, as he is just 2-for-28 with 13 strikeouts and zero home runs. (At least backup catcher Francisco Mejia was picking up the slack before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, batting .348 with a team-best 10 RBI.)

Toronto Blue Jays: Injuries Are Already Piling Up

Both catcher Danny Jansen and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez are on the injured list with oblique strains, and former ace Hyun Jin Ryu made two disappointing starts (11 ER in 7.1 IP) before hitting the shelf with forearm inflammation.

It's not a disaster just yet, but aside from George Springer's missing about half of last season, Toronto was fortunate in the injury department last year. And while the Blue Jays have managed a split or better in each series thus far, they can ill afford to play with less than a full deck for long, especially in this division.