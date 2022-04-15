NHL Draft 2022: 1st-Round Mock Predictions and Latest Order

0 of 4

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NHL season is winding down, and the playoffs will begin on May 2. Seven teams have clinched postseason berths, which leaves nine spots up for grabs.

But there will be 16 teams that miss out on the postseason, and 11 have already been eliminated from playoff contention. For those franchises, it's not too early to start thinking about the future.

All 32 teams, postseason competitors and non-contenders alike, will be preparing for the 2022 NHL draft soon enough, though. The draft is set to take place June 7-8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. And there are some talented prospects who will soon get selected by the league's teams.

Here's a mock for the first round of this year's draft. The order shown is courtesy of Tankathon's projections, but it will change based on game results and the draft lottery.