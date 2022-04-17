A Draft Do-Over for Every NFL Team Over the Past Decade

0 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL draft is a time of great hope for fans of all 32 NFL teams. Whether they are a Super Bowl contender or a bottom-feeder, the event offers an opportunity to drastically improve the roster.

However, that's all it is. An opportunity. And opportunities can be squandered. There's nothing more maddening for fans than to see their favorite franchise misspend a first-round pick on a player who doesn't pan out.

But what if those mistakes could be reversed? What if every NFL team had a chance to look at the last 10 years and replace a bust with a breakout. Trade in a schlub for a stud?

This thought exercise carries caveats. For starters, players can only be "redrafted" once—otherwise Patrick Mahomes would appear here approximately nine times.

Also, there's a balancing act to a thing like this. How it impacts the team in the here and now is important. But we also have to consider that some of these moves could have completely altered the trajectory of some franchises. Given the NFL as we know it the snow-globe treatment.

So dating back to the 2012 draft, let's look at one pick every team wishes it could go back and erase.

And the name on the card it would like to turn in in its stead.