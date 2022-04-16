Sports Cards: 5 MLB Players Whose Stock Is Up After Hot Start

0 of 5

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Nothing goes together quite like the baseball card market and overreacting to a hot start over a small sample size at the beginning of a new season.

Every year, it seems at least a few players see their market sky-rocket amid a red-hot start to the new campaign. Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes was the perfect example last year as he came out of nowhere to become a legitimate hobby target.

Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan and Chicago Cubs outfielder and former Japanese League star Seiya Suzuki are prime candidates this season, but neither of them have any MLB licensed cards aside from a few "Topps Now" cards that were released earlier this season which have limited market appeal.

However, they are not the only ones who have seen their markets take off in the early weeks of April, and ahead we've highlighted five players whose hobby stock is on the rise.

Various eBay sales spanning the last three months were used for each player's 1st Bowman Chrome autograph—the most sought after early card of a player in today's market—to help illustrate the way their stock is trending.

Enjoy!