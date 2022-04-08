Best Fits for Top Available WRs Still on the Market in NFL Free Agency

0 of 7

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Every free-agent signing is expected to bring value, but wide receiver is easily one of the more glamorous spots.

After all, the position accounts for a major percentage of scoring in a given NFL season. Last year, for example, 45 wideouts caught five-plus touchdowns. For comparison, 31 running backs scampered into the end zone at least five times.

Finding a productive free-agent receiver can provide a critical boost to an offense. And today, we're identifying the prime landing spots for wideouts who remain unsigned.

The list is ordered alphabetically and considers both a specific team's needs and the free agent's possible role.