MLB the Show 22 Player Ratings for Top Pitchers and Sluggers on Release Day

3 of 3

As far as annual sports games updates go, The Show 22 outdoes most expectations.

Graphics and new gameplay animations make the cut, as expected. But some new camera angles to better match real game broadcasts and an entirely new announcing team in the booth will add a fresh feel, even for players who pour tons of hours into each release.

On the gameplay front, both offense and defense get updates to keep modernizing the series. Batters in the box can now gamble on where the pitch will end up in the strike zone for better benefits. And defenders can now perform perfect throws from all over the field, not just the outfield, which will up the skill gap.

The Show 22's robust number of deep game modes gets an update pass too. There are more RPG-like elements to Road to the Show's conversations and skill trees, and players have the ability to make multiple ballplayers now.

Over in Diamond Dynasty, a much-needed rework to progression sees the arrival of new weeklies, dailies and other challenges in mini-seasons. March to October, which continues to explode in popularity as an alternative to franchise mode, gets some love in the form of multiple seasons, free agency and improved trade logic.

This year's game also adds to the impressive number of game modes with the arrival of online co-op, wherein players can take part in two-on-two or three-on-three battles. This can occur normally or within Diamond Dynasty while players on the same team take turns in the batter's box or by controlling either pitching or fielding.

If it sounds like a lot, it is. But that's the sort of approach that has helped The Show stand alone as a top sports release annually, and if this matches up with last year's game, it will again match the hype.