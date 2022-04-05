MLB the Show 22 Player Ratings for Top Pitchers and Sluggers on Release DayApril 5, 2022
MLB the Show 22 Player Ratings for Top Pitchers and Sluggers on Release Day
Arguably the most anticipated baseball game in modern video game history has officially arrived with Tuesday's launch of MLB The Show 22 from developer San Diego Studio.
Not much of an exaggeration there, either. Last year's version held that status because it was the first effort for the best baseball game on the market for next-generation consoles and Xbox systems. After that successful launch, MLB The Show 22 promises upgrades across the board in presentation and all of the big game modes.
While doing this, The Show 22 will also launch for the first time on Nintendo Switch, again broadening the game's horizons.
Here's a look at some of those noteworthy upgrades and what players will discover when they pop open the player-ratings menus for the first time.
Release Details
Developer: San Diego Studio
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release Date: Tuesday, April 5
Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
Top Pitchers and Sluggers
- Jacob deGrom, Mets: 99
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers: 99
- Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: 96
- Shane Bieber, Guardians: 95
- Trevor Bauer, Dodgers: 95
- Mike Trout, CF, Angels: 99
- Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves: 99
- Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees: 97
- Trea Turner, 2B, Dodgers: 96
- Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, Padres: 96
Top Pitchers
Top Sluggers
No major surprises await players in the ratings department when they boot the game for the first time. Hardcore, team-specific fans will naturally bicker over certain aspects, but the nice thing about The Show is the consistent support it receives in the form of ratings updates.
Notably, cover star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, a dominant two-way player, currently has an 80 overall.
Preview
As far as annual sports games updates go, The Show 22 outdoes most expectations.
Graphics and new gameplay animations make the cut, as expected. But some new camera angles to better match real game broadcasts and an entirely new announcing team in the booth will add a fresh feel, even for players who pour tons of hours into each release.
On the gameplay front, both offense and defense get updates to keep modernizing the series. Batters in the box can now gamble on where the pitch will end up in the strike zone for better benefits. And defenders can now perform perfect throws from all over the field, not just the outfield, which will up the skill gap.
The Show 22's robust number of deep game modes gets an update pass too. There are more RPG-like elements to Road to the Show's conversations and skill trees, and players have the ability to make multiple ballplayers now.
Over in Diamond Dynasty, a much-needed rework to progression sees the arrival of new weeklies, dailies and other challenges in mini-seasons. March to October, which continues to explode in popularity as an alternative to franchise mode, gets some love in the form of multiple seasons, free agency and improved trade logic.
This year's game also adds to the impressive number of game modes with the arrival of online co-op, wherein players can take part in two-on-two or three-on-three battles. This can occur normally or within Diamond Dynasty while players on the same team take turns in the batter's box or by controlling either pitching or fielding.
If it sounds like a lot, it is. But that's the sort of approach that has helped The Show stand alone as a top sports release annually, and if this matches up with last year's game, it will again match the hype.