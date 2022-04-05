2022 NFL Free Agents Who Signed with the Wrong Team

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's easy to lose sight of finding the best fit when the money starts flying in NFL free agency.

Every year, big dollars are thrown around for a new crop of free agents, and every year there are disappointments. For instance, Kenny Golladay left Detroit in free agency during the 2021 offseason to sign a four-year, $72 million deal with the New York Giants.

So far, that decision hasn't worked out, as Golladay mustered just 37 catches for 571 yards in 14 games during his first season in New York.

Whether it's a poor scheme fit, lack of a defined role or just going to a worse situation, these 2022 free agents are probably going to regret their choices.