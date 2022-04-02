MLB the Show 22 Release Date, Top Features, New Modes and Cover

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

MLB the Show 22 from developer San Diego Studio aims to continue the strong tradition of the best baseball video game series out there.

That's no easy task to accomplish. Last year's version of The Show was the first on next-generation consoles and the first to appear on multiple game consoles, as opposed to only Sony systems.

Not only did last year's game accomplish those feats with strong results, it innovated across the board, including upticks in gameplay and new functionality, especially in fan-favorite modes like Road to the Show.

Now, MLB the Show 22 appears to lean even harder into the next-generational horsepower in those same ways, hoping to emulate cover star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels by excelling on a variety of different fronts.