March 26, 2022
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2022: Best Hitting and Pitching Prospects to Draft
The hype surrounding Bobby Witt Jr. grows with every swing he takes in Spring Training with the Kansas City Royals.
Witt is one of the top MLB prospects expected to be on the diamond as soon as possible during the 2022 season.
The Kansas City infielder appears to have one of the best chances of the top prospects to land on an Opening Day roster.
While it is easy to get caught up in the excitement, you have to calm down the hype a bit when it comes from a fantasy baseball perspective. Witt is likely a mid-to-late-round draft pick in most fantasy baseball leagues.
Witt is the top name on the prospect list going into the 2022 season, but he is far from the only young player who could make an impact in the majors and on your fantasy baseball rosters.
Top Hitting Prospects
Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, Kansas City
Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of 1.462, two home runs and five RBI in 13 Spring Training at-bats.
Those numbers alone are enough to get you excited for what he can do inside Kansas City's lineup over 162 games.
Witt spent the 2021 minor-league season carving up opposing pitchers. He had a .290 batting average, 33 home runs and 97 RBI across Double-A and Triple-A.
The Royals should have a lineup spot for Witt on Opening Day, but he will likely have to play third base instead of shortstop.
Kansas City has Adalberto Mondesi and Nicky Lopez up the middle for now, so Witt may start the campaign on the hot corner.
Witt should come with eligibility at shortstop and third base in fantasy leagues, which makes him an intriguing piece to add in the mid-to-late rounds.
Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle
Julio Rodriguez has a bit of a tougher path to the Opening Day roster in Seattle.
Rodriguez is trying to earn an outfield spot in a lineup that became more crowded after the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds.
Rodriguez is being tested out in centerfield during Spring Training, and he could fight with Jarred Kelenic for an everyday spot in the lineup from the outfield.
Seattle's top prospect had a 1.001 OPS with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 21 stolen bases in the minor leagues last season.
Even if starts the year at Triple-A, Rodriguez is worth stashing on the back end of your fantasy baseball roster because he will be one of the favorites to earn the first major call-up of the season.
Top Pitching Prospects
Shane Baz, SP, Tampa Bay
Shane Baz is the top pitching prospect to target in fantasy drafts.
You will have to wait a few weeks for Baz to make an impact on your fantasy roster.
Baz underwent surgery on his right elbow last week and is scheduled to be out two-to-three weeks, per MLB.com's Adam Berry.
Baz produced a 2.06 ERA and 113 strikeouts across three levels in 2021. He earned a late call-up to the Rays after excelling at Triple-A Durham.
The right-handed hurler will be a major part of Tampa Bay's plans once he gets healthy.
Due to the injury, Baz is worth a late-round, or an early waiver-wire claim, to stash on the injured list or bench.
Reid Detmers, SP, Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers' progression in Spring Training is worth watching.
The left-handed hurler is in a competition for the final spot in the Los Angeles Angels' rotation.
Detmers is the top left-handed pitching prospect, per MLB.com, and he could get an opportunity right away in April if he impresses in his final few appearances in Arizona.
Like Baz, Detmers is worth a late-round selection right now. That pick comes off potential and not wanting to spend a high selection on a back-end rotation guy.
Detmers received a late-season call-up in 2021. He produced a 3.19 ERA with 108 striekouts and 15.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
If anything, Detmers is an intriguing piece to have on your roster if he makes the rotation and gets off to a strong start.