Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2022: Best Hitting and Pitching Prospects to Draft

0 of 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The hype surrounding Bobby Witt Jr. grows with every swing he takes in Spring Training with the Kansas City Royals.

Witt is one of the top MLB prospects expected to be on the diamond as soon as possible during the 2022 season.

The Kansas City infielder appears to have one of the best chances of the top prospects to land on an Opening Day roster.

While it is easy to get caught up in the excitement, you have to calm down the hype a bit when it comes from a fantasy baseball perspective. Witt is likely a mid-to-late-round draft pick in most fantasy baseball leagues.

Witt is the top name on the prospect list going into the 2022 season, but he is far from the only young player who could make an impact in the majors and on your fantasy baseball rosters.