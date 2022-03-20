NFL Division-by-Division Rankings After 1st Week of 2022 Free Agency

1 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

You know things are bad when Carson Wentz leaves the division and the quarterback situation in the group gets considerably worse. The AFC South is a mess with just one potential Super Bowl contender, a fringe playoff team and two franchises in a rebuild.

The Tennessee Titans are still likely to be the division's scariest team. They have the most proven returning quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year and found a way to bring back Harold Landry III in free agency. There's also the return of a (hopefully healthy) Derrick Henry following last season's foot surgery. They didn't do anything splashy, but there's something to be said for continuity and development.

Frank Reich's Indianapolis Colts were a fringe playoff team last year, and a meltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the season kept them out of the playoffs. The franchise's biggest move was to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, but it leaves the Colts in an even murkier quarterback situation.

The rebuilding Jaguars were among the most splashy teams in free agency. They handed out big contracts to receiver Christian Kirk, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, tight end Evan Engram and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. That spending spree makes the team more talented, but until we see how the players jell, it's hard to get too excited.

And of course, under new head coach Doug Pederson, everything hinges on the development of 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Houston Texans went on a spending spree in last year's free agency. This year, they were much quieter, demonstrating a commitment to rebuilding through the draft. Following the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland for a package that includes three first-round picks, it's going to be a while before they can be expected to be a threat.