Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2022: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2022: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to DraftMarch 16, 2022
Never mind the lockout. That's finally over.
Major League Baseball is back, and the boys of summer are ready to take the field and put numbers on the board.
Those numbers are unknown right now, but for dynasty league managers, it's that time of year to imagine those numbers in pursuit of building rosters to contend for a championship.
But like a good chef, constructing a team comprised of stars and prospects means being able to put the right ingredients together and knowing how to season it just right.
Here's a quick look at the dynasty rankings and some advice on what players to draft.
Top 30 Dynasty Rankings for 2022
1. Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
3. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B/3B, Toronto Blue Jays
5. Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals
6. Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
7. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
8. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
9. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
10. Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
11. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
12. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
13. Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox
14. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels
15. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
16. Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
17. Eloy Jimenez, OF, Chicago White Sox
18. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox
19. Corbin Burnes, SP, Milwaukee Brewers
20. Brandon Woodruff, SP, Milwaukee Brewers
21. Corey Seager, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers
22. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
23. Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros
24. Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees
25. Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
26. Walker Buehler, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
27. Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland A's
28. Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Indians
29. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
30. Sandy Alcantara, SP, Miami Marlins
Dynasty Advice
Get ready dynasty-league managers, it's time to put on those general manager hats.
It's a big job, but it comes down to two scenarios: win now or win later.
But even within the confines of those strategies, the exciting thing about dynasty is how fluid player production is.
That means rosters need to be fluid.
For the win-now crowd, it might come down to focusing on elite players because they tend to deliver the numbers.
If it's all about winning later, it comes down to finding the diamonds in the rough, the little-known prospects who could have a breakout season.
That's an outright science that few have mastered, but it's fun to try, right?
Gearing up for predraft prep is critical in this league and requires the right balance of star power and prospects.
And should things not go according to plan, there's always the trade market down the road.
Start your engines, managers, it's time to make moves.
Top Prospects
Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners
As the second-best prospect for 2022, Rodriguez is primed to have a breakout season as a plus hitter. Blessed with raw power, the 21-year old center and right fielder will more than likely be a steal for any fantasy team.
Rodríguez is coming off a great year in which he hit 13 home runs, knocked in 47 runs and stole 21 bases. While he will start the year in the minors, it won't be long before he's in Seattle.
Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, OF, Kansas City Royals
Witt, the 21-year old son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Witt and the most anticipated prospect the Royals have had in a long time, looks to be ready to make his long-awaited MLB debut this season.
"He's very talented, and we're going to give him that opportunity," Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore told R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. "And he's continued to do everything necessary to put himself in a position to make our team at some point in time, and so we're very proud of him."
Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Detroit Tigers
The Twins have the utmost trust in Alex Kirilloff, and they've communicated that in two different ways. They gave him his first MLB action by starting him in last year's playoffs. Then, they created an opening for him by letting Eddie Rosario and his big bat exit in free agency.
The Tigers have a special bat in Torkelson, who had 115 hits, 30 home runs and a .552 slugging percentage last season.
But it's his talent at first base that makes future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera want him in the lineup this year.
"I don't know because we want Torkelson in the lineup," Cabrera told reporters when asked how much he wants to play first base.
Stars to Draft
Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals
Last season, Soto was the second-best dynasty player. This year, he's ranked No. 1.
But it makes all the sense in the world after the campaign he had in 2021. He finished second in MVP voting, got his first All-Star nod and took home his second Silver Slugger award.
As the Nationals get ready to put a scare into the NL East, all managers need to know is his one-sentence statement about the upcoming year.
"I'm ready to go," Soto told reporters. "You see me, I'm ready."
Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
Going from No. 1 to No. 2 isn't that big of a dropoff, but it may serve as fuel for Acuna to really be motivated to bring the numbers when he's cleared to play.
Before he tore his right ACL last year, he hit .283 with 24 homers and a .990 OPS in 82 games.
For those skeptical about whether he's ready, he made it clear at batting practice on Monday in West Villages, Florida.
"I'm back," Acuna said emphatically.
Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
While Harper wants the Phillies to sign another slugger like Kris Bryant, managers shouldn't forget how productive he is in his own right.
As the reigning National League MVP, Harper will be a leader and a big bat. As he enters the 2022 season, he needs just 33 home runs to have 300 for his career.
Based on his production, not only will he surpass that number, he'll likely reach that milestone before his birthday in October.