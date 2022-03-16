Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2022: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

3 of 4

Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

As the second-best prospect for 2022, Rodriguez is primed to have a breakout season as a plus hitter. Blessed with raw power, the 21-year old center and right fielder will more than likely be a steal for any fantasy team.

Rodríguez is coming off a great year in which he hit 13 home runs, knocked in 47 runs and stole 21 bases. While he will start the year in the minors, it won't be long before he's in Seattle.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, OF, Kansas City Royals

Witt, the 21-year old son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Witt and the most anticipated prospect the Royals have had in a long time, looks to be ready to make his long-awaited MLB debut this season.

"He's very talented, and we're going to give him that opportunity," Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore told R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. "And he's continued to do everything necessary to put himself in a position to make our team at some point in time, and so we're very proud of him."

Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have a special bat in Torkelson, who had 115 hits, 30 home runs and a .552 slugging percentage last season.

The Tigers have a special bat in Torkelson, who had 115 hits, 30 home runs and a .552 slugging percentage last season.

But it's his talent at first base that makes future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera want him in the lineup this year.

"I don't know because we want Torkelson in the lineup," Cabrera told reporters when asked how much he wants to play first base.