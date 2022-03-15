2022 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades: Day 2 Tampering Period Deals

14 of 14

New England Patriots Re-Sign PK Nick Folk

Per Pelissero, the Patriots have brought back their 37-year-old kicker on a two-year, $5 million deal that includes $2.2 million in guarantees and can max out at $5.6 million with incentives. Folk missed just three of 39 field-goal attempts last year and has hit on at least 92 percent of his field-goal attempts over each of the past two seasons. An accurate, reliable kicker, it made sense for the Patriots to retain Folk.

Grade: A

Cowboys Re-Sign S Malik Hooker

With both of their starting safeties from a year ago hitting free agency, the Cowboys needed to establish some stability at the back of the defense. According to Schefter, Dallas hopes to have done so by bringing back Hooker on a two-year, $8 million pact. A 2017 first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker has shown the ability to ball out when on the field. But the 25-year-old has also missed time in all five of his professional seasons, including a torn ACL as a rookie and an Achilles tear two years ago.

Grade: C+

Texans Sign DB M.J. Stewart Jr.

After losing Justin Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans were desperate for help at safety. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team got some in the form of a one-year, $3 million contract for defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr., who made three starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Stewart has shown the occasional flash and has versatility, but he's a middling talent and stopgap option at best.

Grade: C

Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts

According to Schefter, Roberts got a one-year, $3.25 million deal to stay in Miami after tallying a career-high 83 total tackles last year with the Dolphins. The 621 snaps Roberts played last year were also a career high. No one is going to confuse Roberts with Bobby Wagner or Lavonte David any time soon, but he's a steady veteran who knows Miami's defense.

Grade: B-

RB James White Re-Ups with Patriots

White has played eight seasons in the NFL—all of them in New England. The 30-year-old won't need to purchase luggage this spring either. According to Pelissero, White has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pats worth $5 million. He's not as big a part of the New England offense as he once was, but offensive stability can only help Mac Jones' development under center.

Grade: B

Younghoe Koo Gets Massive Payday from the Falcons

It's not every day that you see a kicker land an extension that includes well over $10 million in guarantees. Per Pelissero, that's exactly what the 27-year-old kicker got from the Falcons. That Koo is one of the NFL's most accurate kickers isn't in dispute. But Koo was only set to be a restricted free agent, and given that reality, handing any kicker a $24.25 million contract isn't the best use of resources for a cap-strapped team with holes galore on both sides of the roster.

Grade: C

ILB Josey Jewell Back to Broncos on Two-Year Deal

After amassing 113 total tackles two years ago for the Falcons, Jewell made it just two games into the 2021 season before tearing his pectoral muscle. However, the Broncos must have faith in the 27-year-old, as the team (first reported by Mike Klis of 9Sports) brought Jewell back on a two-year, $11 million deal. Jewell is ideally suited to more of a base-down run-stuffer role, but $5.5 million annually would appear to indicate that the team views Jewell as more than just a rotational piece.

Grade: C

Bobby McCain Gets $11 Million Over Two Years to Stay in D.C.

There are changes coming in the Washington secondary after safety Landon Collins was released, but those changes presumably won't include a new starter at deep safety. According to Schefter, the Commanders have agreed to terms with veteran Bobby McCain on a two-year, $11 million extension. McCain isn't an elite talent, but the 28-year-old quietly amassed four interceptions last year and has experience playing all over the secondary. If it isn't broken, don't fix it.

Grade: B-