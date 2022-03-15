2022 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades: Day 2 Tampering Period Deals

2022 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades: Day 2 Tampering Period DealsMarch 15, 2022
Free agency hasn't even officially begun across the NFL yet. But with the "legal tampering" period now in its second day, players are (tentatively) finding new homes at a dizzying pace.
Monday saw a number of players land fat new deals and/or extensions, and Tuesday has been no different. The details for Aaron Rodgers' new extension with the Packers have emerged, and let's just say it is a good day to be his agent. Edge-rusher Randy Gregory won't be going anywhere after re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys. Charvarius Ward is another story—the former Kansas City cornerback got a big raise to join the team the Chiefs beat in Super Bowl LIV.
And that's just the top of the proverbial iceberg.
As was the case Monday, Bleacher Report has you covered where all the comings and goings are concerned. As a matter of fact, we'll do you one better than just telling you who landed where.
We'll let you know which deals are bargains and which are boondoggles by grading them all.
Editor's note: A couple of deals that were reported on Monday evening are included in this article.
Terms Released for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' New Megadeal
Terms: Three years, $150 million
Source: ESPN's Rob Demovsky
We knew that when the terms were finally released for the new contract between the Green Bay Packers and two-time defending NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it was going to be a knee-buckler.
It didn't disappoint.
Per Demovsky, the deal, for all intents and purposes, is for three years at a staggering $50 million per season. There are voidable years in 2025 and 2026, but as Demovsky wrote, the contract should keep Rodgers in Titletown at least two more years.
"The reigning two-time league MVP will make $41.95 million this season, which is fully guaranteed in the form of a $40.8 million roster bonus (which will be treated as a signing bonus for salary-cap purposes) and a base salary of $1.15 million. His 2023 pay of $59.465 million also is guaranteed. In 2024, his $49.25 million is guaranteed only against injury at the time of signing. If Rodgers plays only one season and then retires, gets released or is traded in 2023, the Packers would have to absorb more than $68 million in dead money -- another sign that he intends to or has committed to playing at least two more seasons."
The deal gives Green Bay desperately needed cap relief in the short term and should finally put a stop to all the drama in Wisconsin.
Just kidding—the team still has to work out an extension for Davante Adams.
Grade: A-A-Ron (aka an A)
WR DJ Chark Jr. Set to Join Detroit Lions on One-Year Deal
Terms: One Year, $10 million
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Detroit Lions entered free agency as desperate for wide receiver help as any team in the league.
On Tuesday, the team took its first step toward addressing that need.
Per Schefter, the Lions agreed to terms with former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout DJ Chark Jr. for $10 million. The deal for the 25-year-old Chark, who had just seven catches for 154 yards and two scores last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, could be worth up to $12 million with incentives.
Given the gobs of money the Jags threw at wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones on Monday, this "prove-it" pact with Chark is a steal for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.
Yes, Chark's 2021 season was all but wiped out by injury. But the big-bodied, 6'4", 198-pounder has something on his professional resume that neither Kirk nor Jones do—a 1,000-yard receiving season.
This is one of the best signings of free agency so far. A no-risk, below-market deal that could pay off in a big way if Chark rebounds in 2022.
Grade: A
San Francisco 49ers Bolster Secondary, Add CB Charvarius Ward
Terms: Three years, $42 million
Source: Schefter
The cornerback position was something a sore spot for the San Francisco 49ers last year, and with Jason Verrett and K'Waun Williams hitting free agency, John Lynch badly needed to add reinforcements in the secondary.
Those reinforcements began arriving Monday evening in the form of Charvarius Ward of the Kansas City Chiefs, who according to Schefter plans to sign a three-year, $42 million contract that includes $26.7 million in guarantees.
At 25 years old, Ward is only just entering the prime of his career, and he has 41 starts under his belt the past three seasons. Last year, Ward allowed just 51.3 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed with a passer rating against of only 79.4.
Ward has been a little up and down (his passer rating against in 2020 was over 100), and he hasn't made a huge dent in terms of big plays—just four interceptions in four seasons.
But this is a need the Niners had to address—and address it they did.
Grade: B
Chiefs Sign S Justin Reid as Replacement for Tyrann Mathieu
Terms: Three years, $31.5 million
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
There was talk over the offseason that Tyrann Mathieu's time in Kansas City could be over. Sure enough, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the Chiefs didn't even offer Mathieu a contract at any point over the past few months.
What the team did do on Monday evening is obtain Mathieu's replacement.
Over four seasons with the Houston Texans, Justin Reid made 53 starts, piling up 315 total tackles and seven interceptions. The 25-year-old has surpassed 80 stops in a season twice. Last season, Reid set career bests in both completion percentage against (53.3 percent) and passer rating against (82.9)
Reid is a capable and talented young safety. However, he hasn't shown the ability to be the sort of impact player that Mathieu has, and $20 million in guarantees and $10-plus million a season is a substantial contract for a Chiefs team that's tight against the salary cap.
Kansas City's defense took a step backward here, even if it was out of financial necessity.
Grade: B-
TRADE: Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots Swap Defenders
Browns Get: Edge Chase Winovich
Patriots Get: LB Mack Wilson
Source: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots were relatively quiet on the free-agent market Monday, but the teams got down to business Tuesday morning, swapping a pair of young defensive players who haven't lived up to expectations.
A fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2019, Mack Wilson made 28 starts over three seasons in Cleveland. His best season from a statistical perspective was his first—as a rookie Wilson made 14 starts for the Browns, notching 82 total stops with an interception and a sack.
In that same 2019 draft, the Patriots drafted Chase Winovich in Round 3. The 6'3", 250-pounder tallied 5.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons, but Winovich fell from favor in New England last year, playing just 113 defensive snaps.
This is a low-risk move for both teams given that neither guy played much of a role for his old team in 2021. Wilson will give the Patriots some additional depth and athleticism at off-ball linebacker, while the Browns needed to add help on the edge with Jadeveon Clowney likely departing the team in free agency.
Grades
Browns: B
Patriots: B
Edge-Rusher Randy Gregory Flip-Flops from Dallas to Denver
Terms: Five years, $70 million
Source: ESPN's Jeff Legwold
There's on every year--a player who agrees to terms with on team only to change his mind and go elsewhere.
This year. it's Dallas edge-rusher Randy Gregory.
After tying a career-high with six sacks last year, Gregory had all but agreed to re-up with the Dallas Cowboys. But for whatever reason, Gregory had a change of heart, choosing instead to sign a similarly-constructed deal with the Denver Broncos.
It's a contract that looks as bad in Gregory's new home as it did in the old one...maybe worse.
On one hand, Gregory played a significant role for a Dallas defense that exceeded expectations by a country mile in 2021.
But Gregory is also 29 and missed two entire seasons due to suspensions. He has never played every game in a season or had more than half a dozen sacks.
Given those realities, this deal smacks of overpaying, regardless of who is writing the checks.
Grade: C-
Miami Dolphins Get Badly Needed OL Help with Guard Connor Williams
Terms: Two years, $14 million
Source:Pelissero
According to Pro Football Focus, the Miami Dolphins fielded the worst offensive line in the NFL last year. Improving that line had to be the team's No. 1 priority in the offseason.
Miami took a step in the right direction Tuesday. According to Pelissero, the Dolphins inked offensive guard Connor Williams to a two-year deal worth $14 million. The 24-year-old Williams, who started 14 games for Dallas in 2021, has made 51 starts over his four seasons in the NFL.
Williams struggled badly with penalties last year—he piled up a staggering 15 in 948 snaps. But Williams also played well both as a run-blocker and in pass protection, allowing just a single sack.
Williams doesn't have the resume of Brandon Scherff or the name recognition of Rodger Saffold. But he's a capable NFL starter who has yet to hit the prime of his career, and he was signed to a relatively modest contract.
It's a solid get for the Dolphins.
Grade: A-
Baltimore Ravens Make Splash in Secondary, Sign S Marcus Williams
Terms: Five years, $70 million
Source: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
The Baltimore Ravens failed to make the postseason in 2021, largely because of an injury-ravaged secondary that ranked dead last in the NFL in pass defense.
The Ravens are apparently hell-bent on improving that secondary in the offseason.
After five seasons prowling the back of the New Orleans Saints defense, safety Marcus Williams has joined the Ravens after agreeing to terms on a whopping five-year, $70 million contract. Per Pelissero, $37 million of that contract is guaranteed.
It's a lot of coin for a Ravens team that wasn't exactly swimming in cap space. But it's also not an overpay by any stretch—Williams is still just 25 years old and is capable of playing all over the secondary at a high level.
Assuming that the Ravens get a healthy Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters back in 2022, pairing them with Williams and veteran box safety Chuck Clark gives the Ravens one of the league's best secondaries on paper.
Grade: B+
Pittsburgh Steelers Agree to Terms with Guard James Daniels
Terms: Three years, $26.5 million
Source: NFL Network’s Pelissero and Mike Garafolo
The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to have obtained a short-term answer for the franchise at quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. Now the team's priority needs to shift to improving an offensive line that was a major liability in 2021.
Pittsburgh added center Mason Cole and re-signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on Monday, and on Tuesday the Steelers turned their attention to a replacement for free-agent guard Trai Turner, inking veteran James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million contract.
Daniels spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, with the last three coming as a full-time starter. The 24-year-old logged over 1,100 snaps for the Bears last season, committing nine penalties and surrendering three sacks.
As those numbers indicate, Daniels isn't an elite talent. But he is a steady starting guard who could at least be an upgrade over Turner, who allowed seven sacks in 2021.
Getting an upgrade over Turner for less than $9 million per season is a very Steelers move.
That's a compliment.
Grade: B+
Lions Re-Up Edge-Rusher Charles Harris on a Two-Year Pact
Terms: Two years, $14 million
Source: Rapoport
Heading into the 2021 season, edge-rusher Charles Harris hadn't come close to living up to expectations.
Now, after a career year with the Lions, the 2017 first-round pick has earned a nice little payday.
After logging just 6.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons combined, Harris came into his own last year in Motown. He tallied 65 tackles (just 14 fewer than his first four years put together) with 7.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
For a Lions team that logged just 30 sacks last year (third-fewest in the league), keeping Harris around was an important "to-do" this offseason.
Detroit GM Brad Holmes can cross that off, as Harris will be staying put after signing a two-year, $14 million extension.
It's another reasonably priced deal for a Lions team that has made good use of its cap space this offseason.
The Lions and competence aren’t something one generally sees in tandem.
Grade: A-
Buffalo Bills Add to Backfield, Sign RB J.D. McKissic
Terms: Two years, $7 million
Source: Schefter
The Buffalo Bills didn't have many weaknesses heading into free agency. But after young running back Zack Moss fell out of favor in Buffalo, depth in the backfield behind Devin Singletary was an issue.
The Bills addressed that issue Tuesday. According to Schefter, the Bills have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic. With incentives, the contract could be worth up to $8 million.
The seventh-year veteran, who spent the last two years in the nation's capital, has shown he can be a very good receiver out of the backfield. He has reeled in 123 passes the last two years, including a whopping 80 two years ago.
It's highly unlikely that McKissic will see the 110 targets he got in 2020 with the Bills. But it's a relatively low-cost addition that gives an already-loaded Buffalo offense one more weapon.
Much to the chagrin of the rest of the AFC.
Grade: B
Jets Look to the Secondary, Ink CB D.J. Reed to a Three-Year Deal
Terms: Three years, $33 million
Source: Connor Hughes of The Athletic
The New York Jets entered free agency with two things—upward of $50 million in cap space and holes galore on both sides of the ball.
On Tuesday, the team went to work on a pass defense that allowed the third-most passing yards per game last season.
Over the past two seasons, cornerback D.J. Reed has gone from being cast aside by the San Francisco 49ers to becoming Seattle's No. 1 corner. The contract Reed agreed to with the Jets averages a robust $11 million per season.
Reed is coming off easily the best season of his NFL career—in 14 games last year, he allowed just 47.7 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed with a passer rating against of only 67.8.
Reed doesn't quite have the resume that some of this year's other free-agent corners do. But at just 25 years old, his best football could yet be ahead of him, and $11 million per year isn't an unreasonable annual salary for a No. 1 corner.
Grade: B+
Buccaneers Add More Offensive Weaponry, Sign WR Russell Gage
Terms: Three years, $30 million
Source: Carmen Vitali of The Draft Network
Tom Brady's return to the Buccaneers changes the entire dynamic of the offseason in Tampa. There is no rebuild. Just a reload.
The Buccaneers haven't prevented all roster attrition in 2022 the way the team did in 2021. But on Tuesday there was an addition who should make Brady and the offense all the more dangerous this season.
Over the last two seasons in Atlanta, Russell Gage has quietly emerged as a viable offensive weapon in his own right. The 26-year-old topped 65 receptions each of the past two years, hitting the 770-yard mark both seasons.
Gage isn't on the same level talent-wise as Chris Godwin or Mike Evans. And given that this contract is (per Vitali) a "no fluff" pact averaging $10 million per season, that's a significant outlay for a Tampa team that's short on cap space.
But the Buccaneers now have a proven commodity who can join Evans and Godwin in three-wide sets—one who should see single coverage approximately 134 percent of the time in 2022.
Grade: B-
Other Signings
New England Patriots Re-Sign PK Nick Folk
Per Pelissero, the Patriots have brought back their 37-year-old kicker on a two-year, $5 million deal that includes $2.2 million in guarantees and can max out at $5.6 million with incentives. Folk missed just three of 39 field-goal attempts last year and has hit on at least 92 percent of his field-goal attempts over each of the past two seasons. An accurate, reliable kicker, it made sense for the Patriots to retain Folk.
Grade: A
Cowboys Re-Sign S Malik Hooker
With both of their starting safeties from a year ago hitting free agency, the Cowboys needed to establish some stability at the back of the defense. According to Schefter, Dallas hopes to have done so by bringing back Hooker on a two-year, $8 million pact. A 2017 first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker has shown the ability to ball out when on the field. But the 25-year-old has also missed time in all five of his professional seasons, including a torn ACL as a rookie and an Achilles tear two years ago.
Grade: C+
Texans Sign DB M.J. Stewart Jr.
After losing Justin Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans were desperate for help at safety. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team got some in the form of a one-year, $3 million contract for defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr., who made three starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Stewart has shown the occasional flash and has versatility, but he's a middling talent and stopgap option at best.
Grade: C
Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts
According to Schefter, Roberts got a one-year, $3.25 million deal to stay in Miami after tallying a career-high 83 total tackles last year with the Dolphins. The 621 snaps Roberts played last year were also a career high. No one is going to confuse Roberts with Bobby Wagner or Lavonte David any time soon, but he's a steady veteran who knows Miami's defense.
Grade: B-
RB James White Re-Ups with Patriots
White has played eight seasons in the NFL—all of them in New England. The 30-year-old won't need to purchase luggage this spring either. According to Pelissero, White has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pats worth $5 million. He's not as big a part of the New England offense as he once was, but offensive stability can only help Mac Jones' development under center.
Grade: B
Younghoe Koo Gets Massive Payday from the Falcons
It's not every day that you see a kicker land an extension that includes well over $10 million in guarantees. Per Pelissero, that's exactly what the 27-year-old kicker got from the Falcons. That Koo is one of the NFL's most accurate kickers isn't in dispute. But Koo was only set to be a restricted free agent, and given that reality, handing any kicker a $24.25 million contract isn't the best use of resources for a cap-strapped team with holes galore on both sides of the roster.
Grade: C
ILB Josey Jewell Back to Broncos on Two-Year Deal
After amassing 113 total tackles two years ago for the Falcons, Jewell made it just two games into the 2021 season before tearing his pectoral muscle. However, the Broncos must have faith in the 27-year-old, as the team (first reported by Mike Klis of 9Sports) brought Jewell back on a two-year, $11 million deal. Jewell is ideally suited to more of a base-down run-stuffer role, but $5.5 million annually would appear to indicate that the team views Jewell as more than just a rotational piece.
Grade: C
Bobby McCain Gets $11 Million Over Two Years to Stay in D.C.
There are changes coming in the Washington secondary after safety Landon Collins was released, but those changes presumably won't include a new starter at deep safety. According to Schefter, the Commanders have agreed to terms with veteran Bobby McCain on a two-year, $11 million extension. McCain isn't an elite talent, but the 28-year-old quietly amassed four interceptions last year and has experience playing all over the secondary. If it isn't broken, don't fix it.
Grade: B-