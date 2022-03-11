NFL Free Agency 2022: 1 Player Each Team Shouldn't Re-Sign

0 of 32

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Things are about to get really interesting around the NFL.

On Monday at noon ET, the "legal tampering" period begins, which is when teams can negotiate with outside free agents on contracts. On Wednesday at 4 p.m., those contracts can become official, and the free-agent floodgates will officially open.

Of course, many teams are already busily making phone calls in an effort to keep their own free agents in town. Tuesday was the deadline to apply the franchise tag, with stars like Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers getting locked up for the 2022 season.

Never mind one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Maybe the biggest.

This next week will be filled with a flurry of similar actions, as teams decide which of their players they cannot let walk out the door. Of course, the opposite is true as well—teams have to decide which players are too expensive. Too expendable. Or a mixture of both.

For some teams, it's an easy call to make. For others, it's a gut-wrencher of a decision. But for every team in the league, there's at least one player it should say goodbye to.