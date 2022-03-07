Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Free-Agency Buzz, Rumors After CombineMarch 7, 2022
Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Free-Agency Buzz, Rumors After Combine
As soon as the NFL Scouting Combine ends, the rumor mill shifts into overdrive each offseason.
Between free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, there will be a constant churn of new reports and whispers around the league. The former, however, will influence the latter. While draft coverage intensifies, we're sticking to free agency here.
Exiting the combine, NFL executives have two pressing topics: Should they use (or not use) the franchise tag, and what options they must consider to create cap space?
We've collected eight of the latest rumors, analyzed the impact and offered a suggestion on whether to buy or sell the gossip.
Packers Expected to Tag Davante Adams?
One way or another, Davante Adams should be with the Green Bay Packers next season. While the ideal outcome for the Packers is to sign their All-Pro receiver to a long-term extension, it's possible they slap the franchise tag on Adams.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, that's the expectation, too.
However, this is a multilayered discussion. Although the deadline to apply the tag is March 8, teams can continue negotiating an extension with that player until July 15.
In this situation, Green Bay will likely anticipate that tagging Adams is simply a way to buy time. For now, the Packers are more concerned about whether Aaron Rodgers will return to them in 2022, demand a trade or retire. That decision is not guaranteed to come before the March 8 tag cutoff.
Adams deserves the $20-plus-million annually he'll command in free agency, but the Packers have a different priority right now.
Verdict: Buy
Cowboys to Release Amari Cooper?
Should you believe it? Yes.
Should it happen? That, my friends, is the more impactful question with regard to Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper.
Even before ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Dallas is likely to release Cooper, the pessimism about his future began. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones didn't exactly give a ringing endorsement of Cooper's chances at returning in 2022.
"It's too early for me to address [Cooper] yet," Jones said, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today. "We're continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that. ... There are some moving parts to that that we'll have to continue to massage as we move forward."
Yes, the Cowboys would save $16 million by releasing Cooper before June 1 and $20 million if they cut him after that date. That money will be redirected to sign other key players—perhaps defensive end Randy Gregory, wide receiver Michael Gallup or tight end Dalton Schultz.
The preferable option, though, would've been a restructure. Instead, Dallas may lose both Cooper and Gallup, though ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the latter is "close" to re-signing.
Verdict: Buy
Cardinals to Re-Sign Chandler Jones?
Chandler Jones has regularly been among the league's most productive pass-rushers for a decade. He's tallied no fewer than 10.5 sacks in five healthy seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, too.
But the Cardinals have a dilemma.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said Arizona does not plan to use the franchise tag on Jones, making him a free agent. Still, per Rapoport, the Cardinals want to re-sign Jones at a lower cost than the approximately $24-25 million the tag would run.
In theory, this is doable. Jones, however, requested a trade before the 2021 campaign anyway, and the Cardinals are just a couple thousand dollars on the correct side of the salary cap.
Once he hits free agency, Jones will likely be gone.
Verdict: Sell
Bengals Plan to Target Bradley Bozeman?
It's no secret the Cincinnati Bengals need offensive linemen.
Between the 2021 regular season and playoffs, the Bengals ceded an NFL record-worst 70 sacks. Joe Burrow helped carry Cincinnati to the Super Bowl anyway, but he absorbed plenty of enormous hits and narrowly avoided serious injuries in multiple games.
One possible upgrade, per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, is Bradley Bozeman. He's spent the last four seasons on the Baltimore Ravens, starting at center and left guard.
For both sides, it's a logical connection.
According to Over the Cap, the Bengals have $48.4 million in cap space. Bozeman, meanwhile, is positioned to land a considerable raise as a product of both his performance and versatility.
Top offensive linemen never come cheap in free agency, but protecting Burrow is worth the cost.
Verdict: Buy
Bucs to Prioritize Chris Godwin over Carlton Davis III?
After the retirements of both Tom Brady and Ali Marpet, the offseason will be a time of transition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they aim to retool their offensive personnel.
Avoiding an overhaul, though, seems like the plan.
Tampa is expected to apply the franchise tag to either wide receiver Chris Godwin—who played under it last season—or cornerback Carlton Davis III. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the "belief leaguewide" is Godwin will receive the tag again.
That feels like a prudent choice for the Bucs, who could re-sign Davis in free agency and then offer a team-friendly extension to Godwin after the tag deadline.
Even as he recovers from an ACL injury, Godwin deserves to be viewed as a long-term piece in Tampa.
Verdict: Buy
Mitch Trubisky to Land $10M Salary?
After spending four complicated years with the Chicago Bears, Mitchell Trubisky headed to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract last offseason. He served as the primary backup to Josh Allen, attempting just eight passes for the AFC East champions.
Trubisky is headed back to the market, where ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the 27-year-old might land an eight-figure salary.
"Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal," Fowler said. "That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It's real. ... [T]eams that will look to draft a quarterback could sign Trubisky to start this year."
Given his age and decent mobility, there's no doubt a group of offensive coaches somewhere in the NFL that will convince themselves they can fix Trubisky. His coordinator in Buffalo, Brian Daboll, is now the head coach of the New York Giants, too.
But it's hard to believe that Trubisky, who constantly struggled with footwork and progressions, will be a $10 million QB.
Verdict: Sell
Chargers Not Letting Mike Williams Hit FA?
Among the handful of key decisions the Los Angeles Chargers are facing, they must determine the future of wideout Mike Williams.
Should they offer a high-dollar, long-term extension, use the franchise tag or risk losing him in free agency? The latter option isn't on the table for the Chargers, who according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, "aren't going to let Mike Williams go."
If they cannot reach an extension before March 8, Los Angeles would need to use the franchise tag on Williams. Dragon reported the Chargers are prepared to do that.
Similar to Adams and Green Bay, though, it should be used primarily as a way to create more time for negotiations. Williams would likely be due around $19 million on the tag, yet his annual value for an extension could be a few million less.
Since the Chargers have at least a two-year window to spend around Justin Herbert on his rookie deal, every dollar is immensely valuable. It's better to tag Williams than engage in a bidding war to keep him.
Verdict: Buy
Christian Kirk to Sign for $12M Annually?
Since the Cardinals used a second-round pick on him in 2018, Christian Kirk has developed into a solid contributor.
Through four seasons, he's caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. Kirk turned in a well-timed career-best campaign with 77 receptions and 982 yards in 2021 right as he prepared to enter the free-agent market.
ESPN's Dan Graziano said he believes the Texas A&M product "could end up leaving Arizona for a team willing to pay him something in the $12 million-per-year range."
In short: That checks out easily.
Last year, the New York Jets signed Corey Davis to a three-year pact worth $12.5 million per season. Curtis Samuel inked a three-year deal in Washington for $11.5 million annually. Kirk's production surpasses both players after their fourth seasons.
Verdict: Buy