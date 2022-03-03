NFL Pro Day Schedule 2022: Full List of Dates

NFL Pro Day Schedule 2022: Full List of DatesMarch 3, 2022
The NFL Scouting Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, giving many top draft prospects the opportunity to work out for teams. However, this won't be the only opportunity they get to impress coaches and scouts prior to the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30.
Many colleges will be holding pro days at their respective campuses over the next month, which provides players another opportunity to participate in drills in front of NFL teams. There are some top prospects who won't be working out at the combine, so their pro days will be even more important.
Here's a schedule of upcoming pro days, followed by a closer look at several you will want to keep an eye on.
Pro Day Schedule
March 7: Arkansas-Monticello
March 8: Miami (Ohio), Northwestern
March 9: Alabama A&M, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Monmouth, Oklahoma, Ouachita Baptist, Troy, UAB, UTSA, Wisconsin, Wisconsin-Whitewater
March 10: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri State, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas, Tulsa
March 11: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southeast Missouri State, Texas State, West Florida
March 14: Arizona State, Austin Peay, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley State, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan
March 15: Arizona, Auburn, Central Michigan, Murray State, Saginaw Valley State, UCLA, West Georgia
March 16: Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, San Jose State
March 17: Clemson, Eastern Michigan
March 18: Michigan, New Mexico State, South Carolina
March 19: The Citadel
March 21: Bowling Green, Indiana State, Iowa, Jackson State, Nevada, Princeton, Pittsburg State, Southern Mississippi, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Toledo
March 22: Albany, Army, Iowa State, Liberty, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech
March 23: Bryant, Delaware, Georgia State, James Madison, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota State, Temple, UConn, Utah State, Virginia, Weber State
March 24: Cincinnati, Harvard, Merrimack, North Dakota State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, UMass, Utah, Yale
March 25: Boston College, BYU, Hampton, Memphis, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Richmond, Tarleton State, TCU
March 28: Air Force, Ball State, Florida A&M, South Dakota, Tennessee State
March 29: Campbell, Chattanooga, Louisville, North Carolina Central, NC State, Purdue, Washington, West Virginia
March 30: Alabama, Baylor, Boise State, Colorado State, Elon, Marshall, Maryland, Navy, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Wake Forest
March 31: Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Morehead State, Western Kentucky
April 1: Houston, Kentucky, Rice, South Florida, Texas Southern, UCF
April 4: Akron, Louisiana
April 5: Tulane
April 6: LSU
Ole Miss: March 24
Although Matt Corral is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 draft class, he won't be working out or participating in drills at the combine. The former Ole Miss QB is in Indianapolis to meet with teams at the event, but he's still recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in January's Sugar Bowl.
But Corral is expected to participate in the Rebels' pro day March 24. There's no clear No. 1 quarterback in this year's draft class, with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis in the conversation along with Corral, so their showings leading up to the draft could be important.
While Corral isn't on the field at the combine, he's still looking at the event as an opportunity to make an impression on NFL teams.
"Now I'm not able to perform physically, but you know, I definitely could show teams what I know mentally," Corral said, per NFL.com's Dan Parr. "It does absolutely kill me. I'm itching to get back out there."
Corral will be back out there soon, making Ole Miss' pro day a must-watch event.
Alabama: March 30
When the 2022 NFL draft begins April 28, Alabama's Evan Neal could be the first player to hear his name called. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the top selection, and there's a good chance they could use it on an offensive lineman. Neal, a 6'7" tackle, could be a great fit with the Jags.
Neal will have to impress Jacksonville at Alabama's pro day March 30 because he opted not to participate in drills and workouts at the combine, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Neal is attending the event, but he's using the next few weeks to prepare for the Crimson Tide's pro day.
During his pro day, Neal has a chance to showcase the impressive strength and abilities that have him in the mix to go No. 1 overall in this year's draft. That alone is a reason to pay attention when Alabama holds its prospect showcase.
However, Neal may not be the only former Crimson Tide player to go in the first round. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and linebacker Christian Harris are also strong prospects in this year's class. As usual, there should be plenty of talent on the field for Alabama's pro day.
LSU: April 6
No school has a pro day scheduled later than LSU, which is set to hold its event April 6. And while that's only a little more than three weeks before the NFL draft, that shouldn't put off teams from attending those workouts.
Most notably, former Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is among the players not working out or participating in drills at the combine. He's likely going to be picked early in the draft, so teams in the top 10 will want to see him in action before calling his name.
Stingley has been recovering from left-foot surgery since October. That injury limited him to only three games during LSU's 2021 season, but the junior still declared for the draft and is expected to be one of the first players selected.
NFL teams may be curious to see how Stingley is looking following his short season and surgery. So it may be important for him to show he's healed and ready to go when he takes the field with his fellow Tigers in April.