NFL Pro Day Schedule 2022: Full List of Dates

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, giving many top draft prospects the opportunity to work out for teams. However, this won't be the only opportunity they get to impress coaches and scouts prior to the 2022 NFL draft, which is set for April 28-30.

Many colleges will be holding pro days at their respective campuses over the next month, which provides players another opportunity to participate in drills in front of NFL teams. There are some top prospects who won't be working out at the combine, so their pro days will be even more important.

Here's a schedule of upcoming pro days, followed by a closer look at several you will want to keep an eye on.