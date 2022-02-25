NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Which OT Prospect Should Go No. 1 Overall?

1 of 9

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

"What are your thoughts on Alabama's Evan Neal vs. North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu?" — DekeGeek

I see Neal and Ekwonu as the top two tackles in the draft and in the same tier as prospects.

At 6'7" and 350 pounds, Neal has ideal size with very good athletic ability, power and a well-rounded game. He played three positions over as many years at Alabama, which gives him proven versatility across the line. It also signals that he hasn't come close to reaching his ceiling at his most likely home as a pro (left tackle) due to not having back-to-back seasons at the position.

Ekwonu has a smaller stature than Neal, although he's far from small at 6'4" and 320 pounds. He offers a similar level of athletic ability as Neal, but with elite power. Ekwonu has more areas of his game to clean up in pass protection, whereas Neal has more technical areas to clean up as a run-blocker.



Given the roughly 30-pound difference between the two, it will be unfair to compare the results of their combine without factoring that into the equation. Look for Ekwonu to have a good shot at running a sub-5.0 40-yard dash and testing well in the workouts that measure linear explosiveness (broad jump/vertical leap).

I've been told not to expect Neal to do all of the workouts in Indianapolis since his status as the top tackle in the draft is more of a consensus around the NFL. That diminishes the need for him to go through all of the timed drills, instead focusing more on the on-field workouts.



Overall, Neal is a higher-floor prospect with a Pro Bowl-caliber ceiling, while Ekwonu has a lower floor and slightly higher ceiling because of his rare explosiveness. There really isn't a wrong answer in my eyes for which of these two to rank above the other.

With the margins being razor-thin between the two, the combine could serve as an effective tool for solidifying a position on each player.

— Thorn