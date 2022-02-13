Super Bowl Quarter Score 2022: Rams vs. Bengals 2nd Quarter Update and Recap

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are the only team to hold the Super Bowl 56 lead through two quarters.

The Rams took a 13-10 advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals into halftime thanks to one receiving touchdown each from Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kupp's touchdown catch was the first scoring play of the second quarter. The Rams and Bengals exchanged touchdowns on the first two drives of the frame.

Los Angeles marched down the field on six plays to open the scoring in the second frame and extend its lead to 10 points.

Cooper Kupp hauled in an 11-yard touchdown catch in the back right corner of the end zone to complete the first drive of the quarter.

The Rams did not make the extra point because Johnny Hekker dropped the snap as he received it. Hekker had the laces out ready for Matt Gay to kick it, but then the ball slipped out of his hands.

Cincinnati provided an immediate answer on its opening drive of the second quarter.

The Bengals drove down to the six-yard line before they dived into their book of trick plays.

Joe Mixon received a pitch from Joe Burrow and then heaved a pass into the end zone that picked out Tee Higgins.

Higgins' touchdown catch was his first since a two-score performance in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles looked like it would answer the Bengals in some capacity, but then two horrible instances occurred.

Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a non-contact knee injury on a pass that he dropped across the middle. Beckham was officially announced as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Five plays later, Stafford was intercepted in the end zone by Jessie Bates III. The Bengals safety outmuscled Van Jefferson in the left corner of the end zone to haul in the pick.

Cincinnati was unable to do anything with the ensuing drive. The Bengals were forced to punt after five plays.

Los Angeles also punted to close out the half and head into the locker room with a three-point lead. Cincinnati will get the ball to start the second half.

Score At Halftime: Los Angeles Rams 13, Cincinnati 10