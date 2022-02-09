Best Fits for 2022 NFL Draft's Latest Risers

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With the conclusion of the Senior Bowl and other college all-star games, the 2022 NFL draft season is officially underway.

As teams get the opportunity to see prospects up close and interview them, there are bound to be players who utilize the process to shoot up draft boards.

Every year there are those who use the all-star games, combines and pro days to improve their stock. This year will be no different, and there are already some hot names that have emerged from the Senior Bowl in Mobile and the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Here's a rundown of who has seemingly elevated their draft stock so far and which teams should be looking at them based on need and potential fit.