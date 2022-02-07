Canada Olympic Hockey Team 2022: Men's Top Players, Uniforms and More

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

Despite not having NHL players on its roster, Canada's men's ice hockey team was among the best at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Although the Canadians couldn't win a third straight gold medal, they still came away with the bronze.

This year, Canada is in a similar position. The NHL decided to not send its players to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games, as the league was dealing with COVID-19 issues earlier in the season and will be making up games in February.

Still, the Canadians have a strong team that will likely be contending for a medal in Beijing. In order to get the gold, they will likely have to best teams such as the Russian Olympic Committee, Finland and Sweden.

Team Canada plays its first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET, when it will face Germany to open the preliminary round.

Here's everything you need to know about Canada's men's ice hockey team before it takes the ice.

Team Canada Men's Hockey Roster

Goaltenders

Devon Levi, Northeastern University (NCAA)

Edward Pasquale, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

Matt Tomkins, Frolunda HC (SHL)

Forwards

Daniel Carr, HC Lugano (NL)

Adam Cracknell, Bakersfield (AHL)

David Desharnais, HC Fribourg-Gotteron (NL)

Landon Ferraro, Kolner Haie (DEL)

Josh Ho-Sang, Toronto (AHL)

Corban Knight, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

Jack McBain, Boston College (NCAA)

Mason McTavish, Hamilton (OHL)

Eric O'Dell, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

Eric Staal, Iowa (AHL)

Ben Street, EHC Red Bull Munchen (DEL)

Adam Tambellini, Rogle BK (SHL)

Jordan Weal, Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)

Daniel Winnik, Geneve-Servette HC (NL)

Defensemen

Mark Barberio, Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)

Jason Demers, Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)

Brandon Gormley, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

Alex Grant, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)

Maxim Noreau, ZSC Lions (NL)

Owen Power, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Mat Robinson, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Tyler Wotherspoon, Utica (AHL)

Uniforms

Preview

Team Canada may not have any current NHLers on its roster, but its captain has plenty of experience in the league. In fact, he's a former Stanley Cup champion and a 17-year NHL veteran.

Eric Staal, a 37-year-old forward, will be looking to lead the Canadians to a gold medal, a feat he achieved while representing the nation at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He be looked upon to rally a team filled with non-NHL players, including a bunch of youngsters.

After playing 53 games during the 2020-21 NHL season for the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, Staal became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and didn't find a new home in the league. And if the NHL had sent players to the Winter Olympics, it's likely that Staal wouldn't be in Beijing.

But Staal will be the leader of Team Canada during its quest for more Olympic gold.

"I prepared hard the last couple of months just waiting for an opportunity, and now this chance came about, and I feel like this is the right place for me and where I need to be," Staal said, per Reuters (h/t NBCOlympics.com).

There may not be superstars such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby on Canada's roster for the Games, but there's still plenty of talent.

On one end of the spectrum, there are veterans with NHL experience such as Staal, 35-year-old forward David Desharnais and 33-year-old defenseman Jason Demers. On the other end, there are young players with less experience but a ton of potential. Perhaps none with more than 19-year-old defenseman Owen Power, who attends the University of Michigan and was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

"I had heard about him, and the other day I caught myself watching him a bit. He is very impressive," Demers said of Power, per Marty Klinkenberg of The Globe and Mail.

Power isn't the only player on Canada's roster who was selected during the 2021 NHL draft. Mason McTavish, a 19-year-old forward who plays for the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, was taken by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 3 overall pick last year.

If Canada could have included NHL players on its roster, its path to a gold medal would have been easier. But it is still among the better teams in Beijing, and it would be a surprise if it doesn't get to at least the bronze-medal game. Expect the Canadians to end up on the podium for the fourth consecutive Winter Games.