Super Bowl Odds 2022: Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Betting is a big part of the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl LVI isn't going to be any different. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams make for one of the more intriguing matchups in recent Super Bowl history.

The Rams and Bengals are contrasting franchises.

The Bengals are a small-market team with a loyal but long-suffering fanbase. The Rams are still trying to cement a foothold in the Los Angeles sports world. Both rosters were heavily built through free agency—and in L.A.'s case, trades—but Cincinnati changed its fortunes with the selection of quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last year.

Burrow is in his second pro season, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford—acquired from the Detroit Lions last offseason—is in his first year with the Rams. A year go, Stafford was still with the Lions, while Burrow was deep into his recovery from a torn ACL. A year ago, this was a game no one would have predicted.

Super Bowl LVI will be filled with unique storylines and captivating individual matchups. This, in turn, will provide several exciting betting opportunities.

Here we'll dive into the latest lines and odds for Super Bowl LVI, along with some fun props to consider heading into the big game.