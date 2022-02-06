Super Bowl Odds 2022: Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl Odds 2022: Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 6, 2022
Betting is a big part of the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl LVI isn't going to be any different. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams make for one of the more intriguing matchups in recent Super Bowl history.
The Rams and Bengals are contrasting franchises.
The Bengals are a small-market team with a loyal but long-suffering fanbase. The Rams are still trying to cement a foothold in the Los Angeles sports world. Both rosters were heavily built through free agency—and in L.A.'s case, trades—but Cincinnati changed its fortunes with the selection of quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last year.
Burrow is in his second pro season, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford—acquired from the Detroit Lions last offseason—is in his first year with the Rams. A year go, Stafford was still with the Lions, while Burrow was deep into his recovery from a torn ACL. A year ago, this was a game no one would have predicted.
Super Bowl LVI will be filled with unique storylines and captivating individual matchups. This, in turn, will provide several exciting betting opportunities.
Here we'll dive into the latest lines and odds for Super Bowl LVI, along with some fun props to consider heading into the big game.
Super Bowl LVI Odds and Game Info
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Los Angeles -190 (bet $190 to win $100), Cincinnati +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
Line: Los Angeles -4.5
Over/Under: 48.5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odell Beckham Jr. over 64.5 Receiving Yards
There's no such thing as a "sure thing" when it comes to Super Bowl betting. As far as props go, however, this feels like a fairly safe one.
Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has an over/under of 64.5 receiving yards for the big game. That's a relatively high number for a receiver who isn't his team's top target. However, Beckham has quickly gained the trust of Stafford since being acquired midseason.
"He's a guy that's been in the league for a long time. He's played on some good offenses and knows what good football should look like," Stafford said of Beckham in a mid-January press conference.
The Bengals are going to focus a lot of defensive attention on Rams No. 1 receiver Cooper Kupp, which should open up one-on-one opportunities for Beckham. While the former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns receiver wasn't a high-volume receiver for L.A. in the regular season, he's been huge in the playoffs.
Beckham has had at least 54 receiving yards in every playoff game this year. He had 69 yards in the divisional round and an impressive 113 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. Expect Beckham to hit the over here.
Joe Burrow Throws an Interception
The Bengals will likely need a big game from Burrow to win the Super Bowl. However, they don't necessarily need a mistake-free outing. Cincinnati can score in bunches, and Burrow isn't going to melt down over one mistake.
Burrow tossed interceptions against both the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs and still managed to survive. His pick against the Chiefs came in the fourth quarter, but Kansas City couldn't turn it into points.
While Burrow isn't exactly careless with the football, he isn't afraid to take chances, either. This led to 14 regular-season interceptions, tied for sixth-most in the NFL. Burrow threw interceptions in nine of his 16 regular-season games.
With an over/under of only a half-interception, Burrow is likely to hit the over.
To be fair, Stafford—who tied for the league lead with 17 interceptions—is also likely to throw a pick. But the odds for Burrow are slightly more favorable. His over carries a line of -130 (bet $130 to win $100), while Stafford's line sits at -150.
Hedging your bets with both props is far from the worst idea here.
Other Assorted Props
Joe Mixon Over/Under 3.5 Yards on 1st Carry
The Rams run defense has stiffened in the postseason, allowing 61 or fewer rushing yards in each game. Expect L.A. to smother Joe Mixon—who averaged 4.1 yards per carry in the regular season—and hold him below 3.5 yards on his first rush of the game.
Aaron Donald to Record a Full Sack
Will Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald record a full sack through the game? It feels likely. No quarterback was sacked more during the regular season (51 times) than Burrow. Donald, meanwhile, only had seven games without at least a half-sack this year—20 games including playoffs.
Evan McPherson Over/Under 7.5 Points
This one might be as close to a gimme as you're going to find. Rookie Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has been fantastic in the playoffs, going 12-of-12 on field goals. He's made at least four field goals and one extra point in every game. To hit this over, McPherson only needs three field goals or two and a pair of successful point-after tries.
Over/Under 2.5 Total Turnovers
The over/under is set at 2.5 turnovers for the game. Considering that the Rams and Bengals defenses combined for 12 turnovers in the postseason—averaging two per game each—there's a good chance we see at least three total turnovers in the Super Bowl.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.