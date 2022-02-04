NHL All-Star Game 2022: Date, Time, Rosters, Format, TV Schedule and Live Stream

NHL All-Star Game 2022: Date, Time, Rosters, Format, TV Schedule and Live StreamFebruary 4, 2022
The NHL All-Star Game has taken on various forms over the years, including an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup, a North America vs. World contest and a draft format. But in 2016, the event was changed to a three-on-three tournament featuring the league's four divisions.
That will again be the case in 2022, when the NHL All-Star Game returns after being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The All-Star festivities are taking place in Las Vegas for the first time, with the All-Star Skills Competition set for Friday night, followed by the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
The three-on-three tournament consists of three games (two semifinals and one final), each of which will consist of two 10-minute halves. If a game is tied after 20 minutes, it will go to a shootout to decide a winner.
Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
2022 NHL All-Star Game Info
Date: Saturday, Feb. 5
Start Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN+
Rosters
Metropolitan
Sebastian Aho, forward, Carolina Hurricanes
Claude Giroux, forward, Philadelphia 76ers
Jake Guentzel, forward, Pittsburgh Penguins
Jack Hughes, forward, New Jersey Devils
Evgeny Kuznetsov, forward, Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson, forward, Washington Capitals
Adam Pelech, defenseman, New York Islanders
Zach Werenski, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets
Frederik Andersen, goaltender, Carolina Hurricanes
Tristan Jarry, goaltender, Pittsburgh Penguins
Missing game: Adam Fox, defenseman, New York Islanders (injury); Alex Ovechkin, forward, Washington Capitals (COVID-19)
Atlantic
Patrice Bergeron, forward, Boston Bruins
Jonathan Huberdeau, forward, Florida Panthers
Dylan Larkin, forward, Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews, forward, Toronto Maple Leafs
Steven Stamkos, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nick Suzuki, forward, Montreal Canadiens
Brady Tkachuk, forward, Ottawa Senators
Rasmus Dahlin, defenseman, Buffalo Sabres
Victor Hedman, defenseman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Campbell, goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs
Andrei Vasilevskiy, goaltender, Tampa Bay Lightning
Missing game: Drake Batherson, forward, Ottawa Senators (injury)
Central
Kyle Connor, forward, Winnipeg Jets
Alex DeBrincat, forward, Chicago Blackhawks
Nazem Kadri, forward, Colorado Avalanche
Kirill Kaprizov, forward, Minnesota Wild
Clayton Keller, forward, Arizona Coyotes
Jordan Kyrou, forward, St. Louis Blues
Joe Pavelski, forward, Dallas Stars
Roman Josi, defenseman, Nashville Predators
Cale Makar, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche
Juuse Saros, goaltender, Nashville Predators
Cam Talbot, goaltender, Minnesota Wild
Missing game: Nathan MacKinnon, forward, Colorado Avalanche (injury)
Pacific
Leon Draisaitl, forward, Edmonton Oilers
Jordan Eberle, forward, Seattle Kraken
Johnny Gaudreau, forward, Calgary Flames
Adrian Kempe, forward, Los Angeles Kings
Jonathan Marchessault, forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Connor McDavid, forward, Edmonton Oilers
Timo Meier, forward, San Jose Sharks
Mark Stone, forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Troy Terry, forward, Anaheim Ducks
Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman, Vegas Golden Knights
John Gibson, goaltender, Anaheim Ducks
Thatcher Demko, goaltender, Vancouver Canucks
Preview
Each of the four divisions had a captain named by the 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. However, two of the captains voted to lead their respective teams won't be in Las Vegas for this weekend's festivities.
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was selected to lead the Metropolitan team, but he recently tested positive for COVID-19. So his roster spot was taken by Washington teammate Tom Wilson, and the Metropolitan captain will now be Flyers forward Claude Giroux.
The Central squad was supposed to be captained by Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, but he will miss out due to a concussion and facial fracture. Predators defenseman Roman Josi took his roster spot, while Stars forward Joe Pavelski will serve as the Central captain.
Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be the skipper for the Atlantic team, while the Pacific squad will be captained by Oilers forward Connor McDavid. It's not a surprise that either was voted into the role, as McDavid ranks third in the NHL with 60 points and Matthews' 29 goals are third most in the league.
Since the three-on-three tournament format was implemented in 2016, the All-Star Game has been dominated by the Pacific and Metropolitan divisions. The Pacific won the event in 2016, 2018 and 2020, while the Metropolitan was victorious in 2017 and 2019.
If that pattern continues, then it would be the Metropolitan's turn to win this year. However, the Atlantic and Central teams will each be looking to win for the first time.
The Golden Knights will be well-represented in their home arena, as they have three players on the Pacific team. Forwards Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault are All-Stars for the first time, while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is making his third appearance.
However, Pietrangelo's previous two All-Star nods came while he was with the Blues in 2018 and 2020.
"I've always wanted to be at these events. I'm obviously really excited, even more so the fact that it's here in Vegas," Stone said, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's just another event for Vegas to show how big of a hockey market it's become."
Stone and Marchessault are among the 21 players who are first-time All-Stars this season. On the other end of the spectrum, Giroux and Lightning forward Steven Stamkos will each be playing in the game for a seventh time. McDavid is close behind them, as this will be his fifth All-Star appearance.
With so many young players getting an opportunity to appear at the All-Star Game for the first time, this will be a great showcase for the NHL's future stars. But there's also a solid mix of experienced players who are capable of delivering strong performances in this type of format.
The three-on-three tournament has made the All-Star Game a more entertaining event in recent years, and that should be the case again in 2022, as any of the four divisions could emerge victorious.