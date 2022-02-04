X

    NHL All-Star Game 2022: Date, Time, Rosters, Format, TV Schedule and Live Stream

    Jake RillFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 4, 2022

    Fans line up before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres at T-Moblie Arena Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. The arena is the site for this year's NHL All-Star game. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    David Becker/Associated Press

    The NHL All-Star Game has taken on various forms over the years, including an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup, a North America vs. World contest and a draft format. But in 2016, the event was changed to a three-on-three tournament featuring the league's four divisions.

    That will again be the case in 2022, when the NHL All-Star Game returns after being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The All-Star festivities are taking place in Las Vegas for the first time, with the All-Star Skills Competition set for Friday night, followed by the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

    The three-on-three tournament consists of three games (two semifinals and one final), each of which will consist of two 10-minute halves. If a game is tied after 20 minutes, it will go to a shootout to decide a winner.

    Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

                

    2022 NHL All-Star Game Info

    Date: Saturday, Feb. 5

    Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: ESPN+

                

    Rosters

    Metropolitan

    Sebastian Aho, forward, Carolina Hurricanes

    Claude Giroux, forward, Philadelphia 76ers

    Jake Guentzel, forward, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Jack Hughes, forward, New Jersey Devils

    Evgeny Kuznetsov, forward, Washington Capitals

    Tom Wilson, forward, Washington Capitals

    Adam Pelech, defenseman, New York Islanders

    Zach Werenski, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets

    Frederik Andersen, goaltender, Carolina Hurricanes

    Tristan Jarry, goaltender, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Missing game: Adam Fox, defenseman, New York Islanders (injury); Alex Ovechkin, forward, Washington Capitals (COVID-19)

                 

    Atlantic

    Patrice Bergeron, forward, Boston Bruins

    Jonathan Huberdeau, forward, Florida Panthers

    Dylan Larkin, forward, Detroit Red Wings

    Auston Matthews, forward, Toronto Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

    Nick Suzuki, forward, Montreal Canadiens

    Brady Tkachuk, forward, Ottawa Senators

    Rasmus Dahlin, defenseman, Buffalo Sabres

    Victor Hedman, defenseman, Tampa Bay Lightning

    Jack Campbell, goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs

    Andrei Vasilevskiy, goaltender, Tampa Bay Lightning

    Missing game: Drake Batherson, forward, Ottawa Senators (injury)

              

    Central

    Kyle Connor, forward, Winnipeg Jets

    Alex DeBrincat, forward, Chicago Blackhawks

    Nazem Kadri, forward, Colorado Avalanche

    Kirill Kaprizov, forward, Minnesota Wild

    Clayton Keller, forward, Arizona Coyotes

    Jordan Kyrou, forward, St. Louis Blues

    Joe Pavelski, forward, Dallas Stars

    Roman Josi, defenseman, Nashville Predators

    Cale Makar, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche

    Juuse Saros, goaltender, Nashville Predators

    Cam Talbot, goaltender, Minnesota Wild

    Missing game: Nathan MacKinnon, forward, Colorado Avalanche (injury)

                

    Pacific

    Leon Draisaitl, forward, Edmonton Oilers

    Jordan Eberle, forward, Seattle Kraken

    Johnny Gaudreau, forward, Calgary Flames

    Adrian Kempe, forward, Los Angeles Kings

    Jonathan Marchessault, forward, Vegas Golden Knights

    Connor McDavid, forward, Edmonton Oilers

    Timo Meier, forward, San Jose Sharks

    Mark Stone, forward, Vegas Golden Knights

    Troy Terry, forward, Anaheim Ducks

    Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman, Vegas Golden Knights

    John Gibson, goaltender, Anaheim Ducks

    Thatcher Demko, goaltender, Vancouver Canucks

                    

    Preview

    Each of the four divisions had a captain named by the 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. However, two of the captains voted to lead their respective teams won't be in Las Vegas for this weekend's festivities.

    Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was selected to lead the Metropolitan team, but he recently tested positive for COVID-19. So his roster spot was taken by Washington teammate Tom Wilson, and the Metropolitan captain will now be Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

    The Central squad was supposed to be captained by Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, but he will miss out due to a concussion and facial fracture. Predators defenseman Roman Josi took his roster spot, while Stars forward Joe Pavelski will serve as the Central captain.

    Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be the skipper for the Atlantic team, while the Pacific squad will be captained by Oilers forward Connor McDavid. It's not a surprise that either was voted into the role, as McDavid ranks third in the NHL with 60 points and Matthews' 29 goals are third most in the league.

    Since the three-on-three tournament format was implemented in 2016, the All-Star Game has been dominated by the Pacific and Metropolitan divisions. The Pacific won the event in 2016, 2018 and 2020, while the Metropolitan was victorious in 2017 and 2019.

    If that pattern continues, then it would be the Metropolitan's turn to win this year. However, the Atlantic and Central teams will each be looking to win for the first time.

    The Golden Knights will be well-represented in their home arena, as they have three players on the Pacific team. Forwards Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault are All-Stars for the first time, while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is making his third appearance.

    However, Pietrangelo's previous two All-Star nods came while he was with the Blues in 2018 and 2020.

    "I've always wanted to be at these events. I'm obviously really excited, even more so the fact that it's here in Vegas," Stone said, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's just another event for Vegas to show how big of a hockey market it's become."

    Stone and Marchessault are among the 21 players who are first-time All-Stars this season. On the other end of the spectrum, Giroux and Lightning forward Steven Stamkos will each be playing in the game for a seventh time. McDavid is close behind them, as this will be his fifth All-Star appearance.

    With so many young players getting an opportunity to appear at the All-Star Game for the first time, this will be a great showcase for the NHL's future stars. But there's also a solid mix of experienced players who are capable of delivering strong performances in this type of format.

    The three-on-three tournament has made the All-Star Game a more entertaining event in recent years, and that should be the case again in 2022, as any of the four divisions could emerge victorious.

