NFL Free Agents Who Could Blow Up on New Teams in 2022
For all NFL teams other than the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, the 2022 offseason has arrived. Free agency is going to be a big part of it, and many fans are likely dreaming of what new additions could do for their teams.
However, it's important to keep in mind that more goes into a player's success than raw talent. Players need to be in the right situations and right schemes and have the right supporting casts to reach their potentials.
Perhaps no player has better exemplified this recently than Odell Beckham Jr. The 2014-16 Pro Bowler never quite fit with the Cleveland Browns. Whether it was due to a lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield, a poor fit in Kevin Stefanski's run-oriented offense or something else, Beckham was, for the better part of three seasons, an average pass-catcher.
A torn ACL midway through 2020 certainly didn't help.
What was clear Sunday is that Beckham is now in the right situation with Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and the Rams. He caught nine passes for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game and played a big role in getting L.A. to Super Bowl LVI.
In free agency, teams should seek players who can similarly surge. Players who aren't reaching their potentials—whether because of their supporting casts, depth charts, coaches or injuries—can become bargains. Market value, after all, often has a direct link to production.
Here, we'll examine seven impending free agents who didn't shine throughout 2021 but who could blow up with new teams in 2022.
RB Chase Edmonds
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has never been a workhorse. Since being drafted in the fourth round in 2018, he has backed up or split time with David Johnson, Kenyan Drake and 2021 Pro Bowler James Conner.
On one hand, there is uncertainty about whether Edmonds can be an every-down back. On the other, there is excitement about what he could do in a larger role.
Edmonds was fantastic in Kliff Kingsbury's offense this season. However, a high ankle sprain cost him four games, and he played only 58 percent of snaps.
Despite a limited workload, Edmonds rushed for 592 yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry and caught 43 passes for 311 yards. Over 17 games, that puts Edmonds on pace for 1,279 scrimmage yards.
If he got an every-down opportunity, his ceiling could be in the 1,400-1,500-yard range.
Teams without established starting backs, such as the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—who could lose Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II via free agency—should be high on the 25-year-old Edmonds as a potential starter.
If Edmonds can handle a bigger workload, he could be a Pro Bowler in the making.
TE Evan Engram
Injury also hampered New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, as he missed the first two weeks of the season with a calf issue. A bigger problem, though, was New York's inconsistent quarterback play.
Daniel Jones still isn't reliable, and he, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm were among the league's worst signal-callers. Collectively, they posted a paltry 70.2 rating.
Engram, the 23rd pick in the 2017 draft, has shown plenty of promise. However, he's never been an elite pass-catcher. Even when he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020, his stats (654 yards, 1 TD) were just good, not great.
This could change if Engram can land in a more stable situation. It's worth noting that with Eli Manning at quarterback in 2017, Engram posted 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
There's boom-or-bust potential with Engram, who has 17 drops over the last two seasons. So, teams should not be eager to overpay him in free agency.
A squad with a talented young passer and a good offensive scheme—such as the Los Angeles Chargers—could help Engram grow into the star he seemed destined to become when he entered the league.
Edge Takkarist McKinley
There's risk involved with targeting Browns pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley. The 26-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in December and is unlikely to make an immediate impact wherever he lands.
However, a team willing to take a long-term approach with McKinley—perhaps eyeing him for the 2022 postseason—could land a future star.
McKinley, drafted 26th by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, showed plenty of promise early in his career, notching 13 sacks over his first two seasons.
But the Falcons brought back pass-rusher Adrian Clayborn in 2019, added Dante Fowler Jr. in 2020 and waived McKinley during the 2020 season—after he publicly criticized Atlanta's refusal to trade him.
With the Browns this year, McKinley was a bit player behind Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. But despite playing a mere 43 percent of snaps in 11 games, McKinley logged 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.
The key for McKinley will be to get healthy and find a team that can give him a significant role. Rebuilding clubs that struggled with sacks in 2021—such as the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars—are ideal candidates to take a flier.
TE David Njoku
Whether you want to blame Odell Beckham Jr.'s lack of production with the Browns on the scheme, poor quarterback play or Baker Mayfield's left shoulder injury—he suffered a torn labrum in Week 2—Cleveland's passing attack was not good.
The Browns ranked 27th in passing yards, which held back wideouts such as Beckham and Jarvis Landry. It did the same to tight end David Njoku.
The 29th pick in the 2017 draft, Njoku has had a couple of good seasons—475 receiving yards this year and 639 in 2018 with four touchdowns apiece—but he's never emerged as a star. That could change in a more prolific passing offense and with a less crowded tight end room.
Njoku split time with Harrison Bryant and two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper in 2021. Despite being a committee member, Njoku has expressed a desire to remain part of the Cleveland puzzle.
"I love it here to the core. I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career," Njoku said, per Anthony Poisal of the team's official website.
However, landing with a tight end-needy team such as the Chargers or Cardinals—who could lose Zach Ertz via free agency—would be better for the 25-year-old's stats and wallet over the long term.
Njoku is a physical downfield target with the potential to be a game-changer. The Chargers know this firsthand after Njoku racked up 149 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 5.
WR Allen Robinson II
Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson II has been a potent offensive weapon before. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015, and he amassed 1,250 receiving yards in 2020. However, Robinson caught just 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
He could blow up once again if he gets out of Chicago.
Several factors limited Robinson this season. Inconsistent quarterback play certainly didn't help—Bears passers posted a cumulative 75.7 rating. Robinson also missed three games because of a hamstring injury and two because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
His relationship with former head coach Matt Nagy deteriorated as well.
During an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire), Robinson said he didn't speak with Nagy for five months during the 2021 offseason, during which he was franchise-tagged.
"Things like that coming into the season were a little unsettling for me, especially with that being my guy since the time I stepped foot in Chicago and us having open communication and things like that," Robinson said.
Given a more stable coaching situation and an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver—perhaps with a team such as the New England Patriots—Robinson should stand a good chance of returning to a Pro Bowl level.
RB Jerick McKinnon
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has certainly endured his share of ups and downs in the NFL. The 2014 third-round pick was a highly productive complementary back with the Minnesota Vikings, landed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 free agency and then suffered a torn ACL, which cost him two seasons.
McKinnon had a limited role with the Niners in 2020 (81 carries) and didn't emerge with the Chiefs until late in 2021 (only 12 regular-season carries).
In the playoffs, however, McKinnon showed he's still dangerous. He started all three of Kansas City's postseason games and tallied 150 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards and a touchdown.
During the regular season, McKinnon averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 8.2 yards per catch.
He doesn't necessarily need to get out of Kansas City to blow up in 2022—the scheme and supporting cast are perfect for him. But he has to get more opportunities, which could be difficult with 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the roster.
Teams in need of a breakaway threat—the Falcons and Miami Dolphins come to mind—should target McKinnon with offers of a bigger role than he had before the playoffs.
QB Jameis Winston
It's easy to forget that 2015 No. 1 pick James Winston was once poised to be the next big thing. The former Buccaneers quarterback was a rookie Pro Bowler who helped produce a winning record in his second season.
However, Winston's arm talent and passing prowess were overshadowed by a lack of winning—he went 28-42 with the Buccaneers—and a glaring interception problem. With the New Orleans Saints in 2021, the 28-year-old was better on both counts.
Though he started only seven games before suffering a torn ACL, Winston was very good. He passed for 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions while posting a career-best 102.8 rating. The prolific numbers he put up with Tampa Bay weren't there (he averaged 167.1 yards per game), though, because the supporting cast was underwhelming.
Michael Thomas didn't play in 2021 following ankle surgery, and the Saints passing attack languished. Marquez Callaway led New Orleans with just 698 receiving yards, while the Saints ranked dead-last in passing.
With Sean Payton having stepped down as head coach and New Orleans projected to be $76.2 million over the cap, a quick turnaround probably isn't in the cards.
A team with weapons but no surefire starting quarterback such as the Pittsburgh Steelers or even Buccaneers—if Tom Brady retires—could give Winston an opportunity to restart his career. And if he can combine the ball security he showed in 2021 with his earlier downfield lethality, Winston could break out as a franchise signal-caller.
Cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.