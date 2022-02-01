NFL Free Agents Who Could Blow Up on New Teams in 2022

0 of 7

For all NFL teams other than the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, the 2022 offseason has arrived. Free agency is going to be a big part of it, and many fans are likely dreaming of what new additions could do for their teams.

However, it's important to keep in mind that more goes into a player's success than raw talent. Players need to be in the right situations and right schemes and have the right supporting casts to reach their potentials.

Perhaps no player has better exemplified this recently than Odell Beckham Jr. The 2014-16 Pro Bowler never quite fit with the Cleveland Browns. Whether it was due to a lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield, a poor fit in Kevin Stefanski's run-oriented offense or something else, Beckham was, for the better part of three seasons, an average pass-catcher.

A torn ACL midway through 2020 certainly didn't help.

What was clear Sunday is that Beckham is now in the right situation with Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and the Rams. He caught nine passes for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game and played a big role in getting L.A. to Super Bowl LVI.

In free agency, teams should seek players who can similarly surge. Players who aren't reaching their potentials—whether because of their supporting casts, depth charts, coaches or injuries—can become bargains. Market value, after all, often has a direct link to production.

Here, we'll examine seven impending free agents who didn't shine throughout 2021 but who could blow up with new teams in 2022.