Super Bowl 2022: Full Guide on Ways to Watch

It's been 29 years since a Super Bowl has taken place in Los Angeles County. But that drought will soon come to an end, and it's possible the fans will even have a home team to cheer for.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, which will be hosting the biggest game of the NFL season for the first time. The stadium, which opened in 2020, is the home of both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and this will be its first marquee sporting event.

The Rams are one of the four teams that reached a conference championship game this season. They are facing the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title Sunday, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are playing for the AFC title. The winners will advance to the Super Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI Viewing Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app

The last time a Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles County was during the 1992 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 31, 1993.

That was the fifth and most recent time that the Super Bowl has been played at the Rose Bowl. Prior to that, there were two Super Bowls that took place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Super Bowl I and Super Bowl VII.

For fans who are attending Super Bowl LVI, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place. According to NFL.com, people going to the game will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, and they will then need to wear face coverings at all times inside the stadium.

Regardless of whether you are going to the game or watching at home, it's likely going to be an entertaining matchup. All four teams still alive entering conference championship weekend have enjoyed impressive runs.

The Chiefs could be making a third straight Super Bowl appearance. They won the title at the end of the 2019 season and made it back to the big game during the 2020 campaign. But if they lose the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals will make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

It was always known that SoFi Stadium would host the Super Bowl this season, but it is also the site of the NFC Championship Game, with the No. 4 Rams the highest remaining seed in the NFC. The travelling 49ers are the No. 6 seed.

There's only been one team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl title at its home stadium. That was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who achieved the feat by winning Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium at the end of the 2020 season. The Rams will be looking to join them this year.

If the 49ers end up in the Super Bowl, their fans won't have far to travel, so it could end up being close to a home atmosphere for them against either the Chiefs or Bengals.

SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host some major events in the near future. It will be the site of both the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and WrestleMania 39 in 2023, then it will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

But first, it's time for the Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles. And it won't be too much longer before two teams are battling for the Lombardi Trophy in the City of Angels.