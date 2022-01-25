Australian Open 2022 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

0 of 2

TPN/Getty Images

Madison Keys’ fantastic run at the Australian Open continued on Tuesday with another straight-set victory over a seeded player.

The 26-year-old American advanced to her fifth Grand Slam semifinal by defeating reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Keys, who last reached a Grand Slam semifinal at the 2018 U.S. Open, knocked out three seeded players in straight sets and she dropped a single set in her five matches down under.

The reward for Keys’ tremendous form is a matchup with No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty, who continued her tear through the women’s singles bracket with her fifth straight two-set victory.

Barty is looking to become the first Australian man or woman to win the Australian Open since 1978.

A bit of history was made in the men’s singles bracket on Tuesday, when Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach the semifinal stage.

Berrettini won a five-set battle with Gael Monfils, who was playing his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2019 U.S. Open.

Monfils battled back from two sets down to force a fifth set, but Berrettini answered that with a commanding performance in the final set.

Berrettini earned a semifinal showdown with Rafael Nadal, who was also pushed to five sets on Tuesday in his win over Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal is after his first Australian Open title since 2009 and he will be favored to reach the championship match.

The rest of the semifinal field will be set during Wednesday’s matches in Melbourne.