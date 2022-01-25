Australian Open 2022 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top StatsJanuary 25, 2022
Australian Open 2022 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats
Madison Keys’ fantastic run at the Australian Open continued on Tuesday with another straight-set victory over a seeded player.
The 26-year-old American advanced to her fifth Grand Slam semifinal by defeating reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Keys, who last reached a Grand Slam semifinal at the 2018 U.S. Open, knocked out three seeded players in straight sets and she dropped a single set in her five matches down under.
The reward for Keys’ tremendous form is a matchup with No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty, who continued her tear through the women’s singles bracket with her fifth straight two-set victory.
Barty is looking to become the first Australian man or woman to win the Australian Open since 1978.
A bit of history was made in the men’s singles bracket on Tuesday, when Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach the semifinal stage.
Berrettini won a five-set battle with Gael Monfils, who was playing his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2019 U.S. Open.
Monfils battled back from two sets down to force a fifth set, but Berrettini answered that with a commanding performance in the final set.
Berrettini earned a semifinal showdown with Rafael Nadal, who was also pushed to five sets on Tuesday in his win over Denis Shapovalov.
Nadal is after his first Australian Open title since 2009 and he will be favored to reach the championship match.
The rest of the semifinal field will be set during Wednesday’s matches in Melbourne.
Women's Singles Results
No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 21 Jessica Pegula, 6-2, 6-0
Madison Keys def. No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 6-2
Ashleigh Barty and Madison Keys had easy days on the court.
Barty continued to steamroll through the competition in her home major, as she lost just two games to American Jessica Pegula.
Barty lost 17 games over five matches during her remarkable run to the semifinals.
The No. 1 seed produced 17 winners, won 81 percent of her first-serve points and delivered six aces in her dominant showing.
Barty will face Keys for the fourth time in their singles careers in the semifinal round. Barty owns a 2-1 advantage in the series and both players have won a match against each other at the French Open.
Keys has been the story of the tournament on the women’s side. She started her run by beating No. 11 seed and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin. Keys also took down No. 8 seed Paula Badosa to reach the final eight.
Keys produced her most impressive win of the tournament on Tuesday over Barbora Krejcikova.
The Czech champion of the French Open had a chance to claim the world No. 1 ranking if she won the tournament and Barty did not reach the semifinals. The No. 4 seed lost a single set before her match with Keys.
The American was in full control of the match that lasted one hour and 25 minutes. Keys produced 27 winners and 11 aces. She also won 33 percent of her 12 break points to gain the advantages in both sets.
Keys is in search of her second Grand Slam final appearance and first since the 2017 U.S. Open, where she fell to Sloane Stephens.
Defeating Barty in her current form is a tough task for any player, but Keys should come into the semifinal clash with a ton of confidence from her play over the last week.
Men's Singles Results
No. 6 Rafael Nadal def. No. 14 Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3
No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 17 Gael Monfils, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2
Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini followed a similar path to reach the semifinal.
Both Top 10 seeds won the first two sets of their quarterfinal matches and they were not able to close out until the fifth set.
Nadal appeared to be cruising into yet another Grand Slam semifinal, but Denis Shapovalov fought back to win the third and fourth sets against the Spaniard.
Shapovalov, who beat Alexander Zverev in the round of 16, was terrific at the net in the third set. He won 10 of his 12 net points and he did not allow Nadal to force a break point on his serve in his attempt to turn the match in his favor.
The 14th-seeded Canadian won his only break point in the fourth set to force the 20-time Grand Slam winner into a fifth set.
Nadal’s experience showed in the deciding frame, as he broke Shapovalov on his first service game of the final set.
Nadal won the first three games of the fifth set and he did not give up that advantage to secure his first Australian Open semifinal berth since 2019.
Berrettini set up his semifinal showdown with Nadal by commanding the fifth set against Gael Monfils.
Like the Nadal match, Berrettini won the first two sets, Monfils bounced back and then the higher-seeded player took control in the fifth set.
Berrettini won 43 percent of his receiving points and took two of the three break points he forced on Monfils’ serve during the fifth set to gain a large advantage.
The seventh-seeded Italian went through some struggles in the middle of the match, as he committed 25 unforced errors in the third and fourth sets.
Berrettini prevailed in the final set to become the first Italian man to qualify for the Australian Open semifinals. He could be joined in that category by Jannik Sinner if the No. 11 seed beats Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.
Berrettini and Nadal met once in their careers at the 2019 U.S. Open. Nadal won that match to reach the final.