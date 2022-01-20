Australian Open 2022 Results: Thursday Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

0 of 2

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Upsets ruled across the women's singles bracket at the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday.

Four seeded women were eliminated in the second round, including No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza and No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit.

The losses opened up a clearer path for Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek or another remaining seeded player to reach the final from the bottom half of the women's bracket.

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas went through business as usual in the men's singles second-round matches.

Medvedev had the crowd against him inside Rod Laver Arena, but he managed that situation and threat posed by Nick Kyrgios well.

Tsitsipas was pushed to a fourth set on Thursday, but he was never in danger of being upset. His path to the second week got a bit easier after Grigor Dimitrov was knocked out by Benoit Paire.

After two rounds, 11 seeded women and eight ranked men have been knocked out, but most of the pre-tournament favorites are still alive.