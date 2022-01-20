Australian Open 2022 Results: Thursday Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

Australian Open 2022 Results: Thursday Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, StatsJanuary 20, 2022
Upsets ruled across the women's singles bracket at the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday.
Four seeded women were eliminated in the second round, including No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza and No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit.
The losses opened up a clearer path for Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek or another remaining seeded player to reach the final from the bottom half of the women's bracket.
Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas went through business as usual in the men's singles second-round matches.
Medvedev had the crowd against him inside Rod Laver Arena, but he managed that situation and threat posed by Nick Kyrgios well.
Tsitsipas was pushed to a fourth set on Thursday, but he was never in danger of being upset. His path to the second week got a bit easier after Grigor Dimitrov was knocked out by Benoit Paire.
After two rounds, 11 seeded women and eight ranked men have been knocked out, but most of the pre-tournament favorites are still alive.
Women's Singles Results
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Xinyu Wang, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Alize Cornet def. No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-3
Clara Tauson def. No. 6 Anett Kontaveit, 6-2, 6-4
No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. Rebecca Peterson, 6-2, 6-2
No. 10 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Samantha Stosur, 6-2, 6-2
Zhang Shuai def. No. 12 Elena Rybakina, 6-4, 1-0 (retired)
No. 14 Simona Halep def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 6-0
Danka Kovinic def. No. 17 Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
No. 19 Elise Mertens def. Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-3, 6-2
No. 25 Daria Kasatkina def. Magda Linette, 6-2, 6-3
No. 27 Danielle Collins def. Ana Konjuh, 6-4, 6-3
No. 29 Tamara Zidansek def. Heather Watson, 7-6 (4), 6-4
No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova def. Liudmila Samsonova, 6-2, 7-5
The women's singles title picture drastically changed after Thursday's results.
No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza, No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu were all knocked out, and No. 12 seed Elena Rybakina retired in the second set because of an injury issue.
Muguruza, Kontaveit and Raducanu were all drawn into the third quarter of the bracket. No. 14 seed Simona Halep is the highest remaining seed left in that quarter after the carnage.
Muguruza committed 33 unforced errors and won just 58 percent of her first-serve points in her defeat to Alize Cornet in Thursday's opening match inside Rod Laver Arena.
Kontaveit suffered the same fate as Muguruza to kick off action inside Margaret Court Arena. She committed 27 unforced errors and only produced 15 winners in her straight-set defeat to Clara Tauson.
Raducanu battled over three sets in two hours and 38 minutes on court with Danka Kovinic, but she could not avoid the upset.
The U.S. Open champion's loss might have been the most stunning result in the women's singles draw because of how well she played against Sloane Stephens in the first round.
Raducanu would have played Halep in the third round, but now the two-time major winner has a chance to make a deep run without facing top players.
Halep would not have to take on a top-10 seed until the semifinal round. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek are the only top-10 players left in the bottom half of the bracket.
Sabalenka was pushed to three sets for the second consecutive match, but she prevailed to keep her hopes of winning the first major in her career alive.
Swiatek played the cleanest tennis of anyone in the bottom half of the draw. She has two straight-set wins and lost just seven games in those victories.
Men's Singles Results
No. 2 Danill Medvedev def. Nick Kyrgios, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Sebastian Baez, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. Ricards Berankis, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0
No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4)
No. 11 Jannik Sinner def. Steve Johnson, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3
Chris O'Connell def. No. 13 Diego Schwartzman, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4
No. 15 Roberto Batista Agut def. Philip Kohlschreiber, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3
No. 20 Taylor Fritz def. Frances Tiafoe, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
No. 24 Dan Evans def. Arthur Rinderknech, walkover
Benoit Paire def. No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2)
No. 27 Marin Cilic def. Norbert Gombos, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6)
No. 32 Alex De Minaur def. Kamil Majchrzak, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas both lost a set on Thursday, but neither player's title hopes were put at risk.
Medvedev dropped the third set against Nick Kyrgios, who benefited from having the Australian crowd behind him inside Rod Laver Arena.
The second-seeded Russian rebounded in the fourth set with a fairly easy victory after Kyrgios committed a handful of unforced errors.
Medvedev had 68 winners compared to 47 from his Aussie foe, and he won 11 percentage points more of first-serve points.
The men's singles draw is shaping up to be Medvedev's to lose as the top seed left in the tournament. He will not have to play a seeded player until the quarterfinals.
Australian wild-card Chris O'Connell made that possible by eliminating No. 13 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets. O'Connell faces unseeded American Maxime Cressy in the third round. Cressy upset No. 22 seed John Isner in the opening round.
Tsitsipas' spot in the draw never came into question on Thursday after he bounced back from a second-set tiebreaker loss to Sebastian Baez with easy victories in the third and fourth sets.
The fourth-seeded Greek delivered 44 winners and 12 aces over his three hours on court.
No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev won in straight sets for the second match in a row. He resides in the only part of the bottom half of the draw with all four seeds still alive.
Rublev needs to get through Marin Cilic and either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Dan Evans just to set up a match with Medvedev.