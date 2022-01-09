NFL Black Monday 2022: Coaches on Hot Seat Rumors and Firing News

0 of 7

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While some coaches are making preparations for the NFL playoffs, others are getting in touch with a good realtor. The end of the regular season means the coaching carousel is ready to start spinning.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the first team to fire their coach this season. Urban Meyer's tenure was short-lived. The Las Vegas Raiders had an absence before that with Jon Gruden resigning in October.

The full picture of NFL openings will begin emerging over the next 24 hours with franchises making tough decisions about their future.

With the rumor mill churning out the latest on coaches in the hot seat and the men who may potentially replace them, here's a look at the latest for franchises that could be making a move this offseason.