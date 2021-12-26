Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Going into Week 17, fantasy football managers will have to dip deep into the waiver wire or free-agent pool for high-end pickups.

With teams placing several players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past few weeks, managers may not have a clear outlook of a club's lineup until hours before kickoff. As a result, keep multiple contingency plans in place in case a key contributor doesn't pass COVID-19 protocols in time for game day.

For the upcoming week, we'll focus on streamers and speculative pickups with great upside.

Among the selections below, a running back will list atop the adds list because of his expanded role following an injury. In recent weeks, an underrated tight end has become a viable target in his team's passing attack. Managers can use him for a solid boost in the flex spot.

We listed players who are available in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.