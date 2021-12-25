Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

1 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Week 16 Rankings

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams

Waiver Wire Pickup: Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to miss consecutive weeks for the first time in his career, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, meaning backup Tyler Huntley would get the start for Baltimore as they head to Cincinnati for a divisional showdown.

Against a much better defensive unit in Green Bay in Week 15, Huntley passed for 215 yards and two TDs, and he added 73 yards on the ground, with another two touchdowns. Cincinnati's pass defense ranks 25th in total yards allowed, has surrendered 20 passing TDs and gives up an average of 18.43 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Factor in Huntley's ability to avoid the pass rush, take off for big gains and score on the ground, and you have a player with the potential to have another big week after scoring 35.9 a week ago.

Only rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, he is accessible, especially if you find yourself in need of replacing Jackson in your playoff matchup.

If another manager in your league had the forethought to add Huntley, Nick Foles of Chicago is worth a look.

The Super Bowl LII MVP will be under center Sunday in Seattle with both Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields out because of injury, Matt Nagy said Friday.

Seattle's pass defense is the worst in the league, and while Foles has been anything but steady since departing Philadelphia, he is a gritty veteran quarterback who will be sure to get the ball in the hands of playmakers like Darnell Mooney and David Montgomery.

That the Seahawks are giving up just over 19 fantasy points to opposing QBs makes taking a potential flier on Foles that much more appealing. Especially if you find yourself needing to replace a player like Jackson or someone suddenly unable to play after being placed in the health and safety protocols.