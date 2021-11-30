2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?

0 of 32

Bleacher Report

There is one thing for certain in the NFL in 2021: Nothing is certain.

The top five in these power rankings has been a carousel of ups and downs all season long. The New England Patriots have surged from the back half to the top five thanks to six straight victories. The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans have both occupied the top spot at some point this season, but both have been sent tumbling by losing streaks.

At least the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars have been consistently awful. God bless 'em.

With only six weeks left in the regular season, much remains to be decided across the league, whether it's divisional races, wild-card spots or the No. 1 seed in each conference.

After another wild week of NFL action that scrambled the standings in both the AFC and NFC, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Brad Gagnon and Gary Davenport have come together once more to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

The team atop these rankings didn't even play in Week 12. The team at the bottom just wishes it hadn't.