Bleacher Report's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DraftKings Line: Chicago -3

The Detroit Lions continue to be winless but also continue to be feisty. Took the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime on the road and then fell just three points short of the Browns in Cleveland. But the Chicago Bears still have more talent, and their last two losses to Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens have come by just five total points.

So it's no surprise the Bears are a somewhat generic three-point favorite Thursday in the Motor City, and it's no more surprising that the panel is deadlocked.

Davenport on Chicago: "It's fitting that the Bears and Lions are playing on Thanksgiving, because this game has the makings of a real turkey. Kidding aside, both of these teams have sizable injury concerns, including at quarterback. But the Bears might actually be a better offensive team with Andy Dalton starting, and Detroit hasn't been able to move the ball consistently regardless of which stiff is under center. Lay the points… and pass the Pepto."

Sobleski on Detroit: "The Lions are the NFL's worst team, but they remain competitive. The squad hasn't given up despite an 0-9-1 record. With Jared Goff's potential return to the lineup and the Bears struggling through a five-game losing streak, Detroit could taste victory for the first time."

And yeah, it's Thanksgiving in Detroit and the Bears are the ones traveling on real short rest, but Detroit is 0-4 straight-up and 1-3 against the spread the last four years on this date.

Predictions

Davenport: Chicago

Gagnon: Detroit

Kenyon: Chicago

O'Donnell: Chicago

Rogers: Detroit

Sobleski: Detroit



Score Prediction: Bears 23, Lions 20