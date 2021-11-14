Ranking the Best Goalie Masks in the NHL Today

0 of 12

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

NHL players are notorious for trying to avoid the spotlight. If a reporter asks a question that is too individualistic, it's not uncommon for them to duck the inquiry or talk about teammates instead.

The we have always been more important than the I when it comes to hockey. And there are pros and cons to that.

That lack of personality can make it hard to market superstars, especially in a landscape dominated by the storylines that emerge from the NBA, NFL and, to a lesser extent, MLB.

Yet somehow, the sport is also home to the most unique piece of gear in all of sport: the goalie mask. On this canvas and this canvas alone, players are allowed to express themselves loud and clear without being deemed a showboat.

While the NHL is slowly starting to embrace the impact off-ice fashion can have on popularity, the goalie mask has been a creative outlet for netminders for decades now. When you think of Curtis Joseph, do you think of his 19-year pro career or his trademark Cujo-inspired helmet?

There's no denying that he was a stellar goalie, but a big part of his legacy is that iconic mask.

So which netminders have the best helmets these days? We have a few favorites, but this is about as subjective as a list can get, and we'd love to hear about which masks you love and why down in the comments section.

Also, keep in mind, we're sticking with gear from the 2021-22 season; there are a handful of goalies who have had rad helmets over the last several campaigns, but we're focusing on current netminders and their masks here.