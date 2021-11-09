Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Jordan Howard Could Save Your Fantasy Team

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Jordan Howard Could Save Your Fantasy TeamNovember 9, 2021
The midpoint of the 2021 NFL season has come and gone, leaving little time for fantasy football managers to tune up their rosters before the playoffs begin.
Regardless of whether you are currently competing for a postseason berth or on pace to earn a first-round bye, it's critical to have the best possible lineup going into the knockout rounds.
The easiest way to accomplish that is by constantly overturning the bottom of your roster, dropping players that have fallen off and replacing them with guys who have been producing.
While there aren't a ton of breakout candidates waiting to be claimed on the majority of waiver wires in Week 10, certain players can help you weather injuries and bye weeks during this crucial stretch of the fantasy campaign.
With that in mind, here is a look at the top waiver wire targets of the week. All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.
Fantasy points and rankings are courtesy of FantasyPros.
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (26 Percent Rostered)
It can be tough to find a midseason replacement at quarterback. But managers needing a fill-in for Joe Burrow or any of the other signal-callers on bye in Week 10 should check out Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater has quietly been playing some of his best football over the last month. He's thrown seven touchdowns in the past four games, which helped make him the eighth-highest scoring player at the position during that span.
Bridgewater's stats didn't jump off the page Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but he finished with 249 passing yards and a touchdown while avoiding any turnovers. With the Philadelphia Eagles on tap in Week 10, he could be in line for another nice outing.
Philly has allowed the 11th-most points to quarterbacks this season. On Sunday, Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert went 32-of-38 for 356 yards and two scores against the Eagles while also adding a touchdown on the ground.
Don't use a high-priority waiver claim or put in a big FAB bid for Bridgewater, but he's worth a pickup for those who need a QB for Week 10.
RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (13 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,900
In Week 9, the Philadelphia Eagles once again turned to Jordan Howard to soak up a large share of the backfield work. He rewarded them with a 71-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
It was the second consecutive game in which Howard had double-digit carries and found paydirt. He has now amassed an impressive 128 yards and three scores on 29 carries since he joined the Eagles running back platoon two weeks ago.
While Philadelphia's backfield situation will get muddier when starting running back Miles Sanders returns from injured reserve—he's likely to come back shortly after he's eligible in Week 11—Howard will remain a strong fantasy play for at least one more week.
The Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 10, a team that has been merely average against opposing RBs in 2021.
Howard doesn't project to be as a long-term solution for RB-needy fantasy managers, but he should be a great spot starter in Week 10 and worthwhile handcuff for those with Sanders on their roster.
WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (36 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,200
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is rapidly emerging as a viable fantasy option.
After missing the first five weeks of the season while recovering from a groin injury, the rookie first-rounder has put together a string of respectable outings. He helped the Ravens notch an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, reeling in five receptions for 52 yards.
While the 21-year-old didn't match his 80-yard showing in Week 7 and has yet to score his first touchdown, he saw a career-high eight targets after back-to-back weeks with six targets.
That volume is promising, especially with Bateman seeing an increase in snaps each week. He drew 65 in Week 9, a significant jump from the 46 that he played in Week 7.
Fantasy managers who can spare a roster spot should place a claim in on this promising young wideout. A breakout performance is coming in the near future, and you won't want to compete with other managers once it happens.
WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets (27 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,700
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore stumbled out of the gate in his rookie season. He hauled in only eight catches for 66 yards and zero touchdowns in his first four games, and he missed the Jets' Week 4 upset victory over the Tennessee Titans with a head injury.
The Ole Miss product appears to be putting that rough start in the rear-view, though.
In Week 7, Moore scored his first NFL touchdown on a 19-yard carry. In Week 8, he set career-high marks by catching all six of his targets for 67 yards.
In Week 9, Moore finally put it all together. The 21-year-old showed out on Thursday Night Football, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts.
Perhaps most impressively, Moore accomplished that with two different backup quarterbacks throwing him the rock. He caught a touchdown from both Mike White and Josh Johnson.
It may be difficult for Moore to build on that performance with the Buffalo Bills and their top-rated pass defense on tap in Week 10, but he's worth rostering for the final stretch.
Gang Green has dream matchups with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans in Weeks 11 and 12, respectively, both of whom rank in the bottom quarter of the league in fantasy points allowed to WRs.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (13 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,800.
Donovan Peoples-Jones found himself back on the fantasy map after securing two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Week 9.
Peoples-Jones was a solid fantasy pickup earlier in the year, taking over for fellow wideout Jarvis Landry during the veteran's monthlong stint on injured receiver. He primarily worked across from Odell Beckham Jr. between Weeks 3 and 6, catching 11 passes for 210 yards and two scores on 13 targets.
He'll now be replacing Beckham permanently after Cleveland released the disgruntled receiver Monday.
While the Browns are a run-heavy offense, they can still support a pair of fantasy-relevant receivers. Positive game flow limited quarterback Baker Mayfield to only 21 attempts Sunday in a blowout 41-16 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he'll likely be tasked with throwing more in the coming weeks.
The Browns will square off with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and the rival Baltimore Ravens twice before Christmas. Peoples-Jones should be one of Mayfield's main targets during that stretch.
With Beckham gone, Peoples-Jones should be a matchup-based flex play and a great bye week fill-in for the remainder of the season.
TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars (27 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $3,500
Dan Arnold has been steadily working his way up to become a regular contributor in the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense.
The tight end had an inconsistent first month with his new team after coming over in a late-September trade, but he has since impressed the coaching staff enough to earn starts in each of the last two games.
Arnold had his best game of the season when he made his first start in Week 8, catching eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards. He wasn't able to match those marks this past Sunday in the Jaguars' upset win over the Buffalo Bills, but he did secure four of his seven looks for 60 yards.
With the Indianapolis Colts on tap in Week 10, Arnold could be in line for one of his best games as a Jaguar.
The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this year, giving up touchdowns to unheralded players like Gerald Everett and Geoff Swaim. Considering how difficult it is to find fantasy-relevant tight ends, managers could do far worse than taking a chance on Arnold this week.
The 26-year-old may not be in the weekly TE1 discussion quite yet, but he has plenty of upside and could become a more impactful weapon for both the Jags and fantasy managers down the stretch.