Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Jordan Howard Could Save Your Fantasy Team

0 of 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The midpoint of the 2021 NFL season has come and gone, leaving little time for fantasy football managers to tune up their rosters before the playoffs begin.

Regardless of whether you are currently competing for a postseason berth or on pace to earn a first-round bye, it's critical to have the best possible lineup going into the knockout rounds.

The easiest way to accomplish that is by constantly overturning the bottom of your roster, dropping players that have fallen off and replacing them with guys who have been producing.

While there aren't a ton of breakout candidates waiting to be claimed on the majority of waiver wires in Week 10, certain players can help you weather injuries and bye weeks during this crucial stretch of the fantasy campaign.

With that in mind, here is a look at the top waiver wire targets of the week. All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy points and rankings are courtesy of FantasyPros.