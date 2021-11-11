Power Ranking Every AL and NL MVP from the Last Decade

0 of 20

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

It won't be until next Thursday, Nov. 18, that the Baseball Writers Association of America will reveal the winners of the Most Valuable Player awards for the 2021 season.

For now, let's pass the time by ranking the past 10 years' worth of MVPs from the American League and National League.

This meant sizing up 20 individual seasons, which naturally required careful consideration. The numbers—keep an eye out for league-leading marks and MLB-leading marks—definitely mattered, but it makes for a more interesting discussion to also ponder the circumstances under which they came to be.

For one, how much did the numbers actually mean to the given player's team? For two, just how much do these seasons stick in one's memory?

The obvious caveat here is that out of the 10 seasons between 2011 and 2020, one was very much not like the others. It is with that one that we must begin as we count down from No. 20 to No. 1.