NFL Players Who Need a Change of Scenery in 2022

Looking ahead to 2022 NFL free agency, it's easy to focus on the players who are performing the best. For example, Davante Adams and Chris Godwin will be popular targets—if they reach the open market—because they are highly productive.

However, it's important to remember that production doesn't always reflect potential. Being in the wrong system, the wrong role or in a losing culture can have a negative impact. Sometimes, it only takes a change of scenery for a player's numbers to explode.

Randy Moss' 2007 campaign is a prime example. The Hall of Famer caught 42 passes for 553 yards and three touchdowns in 2006 with the then-Oakland Raiders. The team traded him to the New England Patriots in the offseason, and one year later, he racked up 1,493 yards and a league-high 23 touchdowns on 98 receptions.

Might former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. see a similar resurgence in a new home? Perhaps. As Fox Sports 1's Emmanuel Acho recently pointed out, top receivers regularly see dips in their production in Kevin Stefanski's offenses.

Rather than examining strictly the best players headed into 2022 free agency, we're going to focus today on those who could most benefit from changes of scenery and where they may best fit.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.