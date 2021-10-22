MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Most Important Players for Remaining ALCS, NLCS Games

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The League Championship Series round of the 2021 MLB postseason is down to its last four games.

Atlanta and the Houston Astros hold 3-2 advantages in their respective series as they head home looking to clinch World Series berths.

The two LCS leaders are headed in different directions, though. Houston rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Boston Red Sox twice at Fenway Park. Atlanta, meanwhile, failed to close out its 3-1 lead with Max Fried on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Houston used an eight-inning gem from Framber Valdez to take the lead after Game 5, but it needs to find another strong pitching performance from Luis Garcia to avoid a Game 7. Boston's bats lit up Garcia and Jake Odorizzi in Game 2 to shift the balance of power in its favor, and that could happen again Friday.

Atlanta faces the daunting task of playing against Max Scherzer and Walker Buehler in Games 6 and 7. It will counter with Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton. While Morton has been fantastic this season, Atlanta will hope it does not have to go the right-hander to finish off the series in a winner-takes-all Game 7.