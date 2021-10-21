Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks

0 of 13

Uncredited/Associated Press

For the first time in history, according to figures released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and reported by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Atlantic City casinos and race tracks took in more than $1 billion in bets in September alone.

That, of course, has a lot to do with the NFL and its recent embrace of the sports betting realm.

Appropriately, the league also recently launched a responsible betting public awareness campaign that includes a $6.2 million, three-year partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling, according to ESPN.com's David Purdum.

We hope that if you decided to put down some cash during the first portion of the 2021 NFL season, you made some green back. And if that wasn't the case because—let's face it—betting on sports ain't easy, we hope you're taking it in stride and will continue to be responsible moving forward. Placing a legal bet on a game can be a lot of fun, but there are also outlets available to bettors to help ensure that those wagers don't get out of control (we list many of those outlets at the bottom of this piece every week).

Anyway, whether you're just looking for guidance on your office pool selections or you're trying to keep a hot rally going with the books, Bleacher Report national NFL writers Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski, B/R Gridiron editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell, and B/R Betting host Connor Rogers are here to (try to) help.

Here are their ATS picks for every game on the Week 7 slate.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.