The NFL's Biggest Early-Season Surprises

Every year in the NFL, we should anticipate the rise of breakout teams and players.

Last year, the Cleveland Browns started 4-1 and put an end to their 18-year playoff drought. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made significant strides in his development, finishing second in MVP voting as a first-time Pro Bowler. He's now widely considered a top-10 player at his position.

Who's on the pathway to a standout 2021 campaign? Which teams have exceeded early expectations?

Though we're still in the early stages of the season, let's take a look at some of the most surprising developments from division leaders to impressive player performances through Week 5.