7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster.

Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in some cases, underperforming veterans lose their starting positions because of subpar production or the rise of a high-potential backup.

We'll take a look at seven players who could soon lose their starting spots—potentially within the next few weeks—and reserves capable of taking on bigger roles.

All of the players listed below have started the majority of games this season or opened the past two outings with the first unit.