Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

1 of 6

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

The Trey Lance era has begun in San Francisco—for better or worse.

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a calf injury, Lance was pressed into action in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, head coach Kyle Shanahan thought Lance looked like a rookie quarterback playing in his first extensive NFL game action.

"He got thrown in not expecting to get in," Shanahan said. "I thought he ran the ball well, hit some passes, obviously missed some passes, was in a tough situation there when we were down two scores. He did a good job of moving the chains a couple times with his legs. But it looked like a typical first game."

From a fantasy perspective, Lance didn't do too badly: 157 passing yards, 41 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns. But 76 yards and one of those scores came on a single busted coverage with the game out of reach.

Lance's rushing ability makes him at least moderately interesting in two-QB and superflex fantasy leagues, but in standard formats he's best left on the bench in wait-and-see mode this week against the red-hot Arizona Cardinals.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at KC) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $8,100]

At first glance, this might appear like an analyst doing his best Captain Obvious impression. But it's a reminder to DFS managers and those in formats where you can use any player once that this is the week to roll Allen out there. The Chiefs are giving up all kinds of fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (at WAS) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,600]

Since throwing five touchdown passes in Week 1, Winston has cooled. But a Washington defense that was supposed to be a strength just gave up a five-touchdown game (four passing, one rushing) to Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons—and it's not the first time this year the unit has been roasted.

BAD MATCHUPS

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CLE) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $6,800]

The Cleveland defense got off to a shaky start, but it has been lights-out the past two weeks—including clamping down on a Minnesota offense that had been riding high in Week 4. Herbert is a low-end QB1 at best this week.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NYJ) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,700]

After Ryan's big output against the Washington Football Team in Week 4, some fantasy managers may be considering him as a matchup play against the Jets. But New York has been stingy with opposing quarterbacks, and London games have a tendency to become sloppy affairs.

SLEEPER

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,800]

Over these past couple of weeks, the Jaguars (and their young quarterback) have shown signs of life. That should continue Sunday against the floundering Titans—last week the Tennessee defense made Zach Wilson of the Jets look like an NFL quarterback.

WEEK 5 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS