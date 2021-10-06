Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5October 6, 2021
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2021 fantasy football season, and as is usually the case for everything we thought we knew, several things caught us off guard.
We knew Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs would be an excellent fantasy quarterback. But not even Sam Darnold's mother thought the Panthers starter would be a top-five fantasy option heading into October.
We knew Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans would be a force in the backfield. But had you proclaimed that four weeks into the season that not one but two Detroit backs would rank inside the top 20 at the position, you would have been laughed at.
The list of shocks and surprises goes on and on and on. Like the NFL itself, success in fantasy football means keeping your head on swivel.
Well, take a breath intrepid fantasy manager. As we head into Week 5, we've got your six here at Bleacher Report, with position-by-position point-per-reception player rankings and some matchups to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen, BUF (at KC)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. BUF)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. IND)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DET)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIA)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SEA)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CIN)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at CAR)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. GB)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at DAL)
- Jameis Winston, NO (at WAS)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. CHI)
- Trey Lance, SF (at ARI)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at TEN)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. NO)
- Mac Jones, NE (at HOU)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at LAC)
- Jared Goff, DET (at MIN)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Carson Wentz, IND (at BAL)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- Justin Fields, CHI (at LV)
- Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at TB)
The Trey Lance era has begun in San Francisco—for better or worse.
With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a calf injury, Lance was pressed into action in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, head coach Kyle Shanahan thought Lance looked like a rookie quarterback playing in his first extensive NFL game action.
"He got thrown in not expecting to get in," Shanahan said. "I thought he ran the ball well, hit some passes, obviously missed some passes, was in a tough situation there when we were down two scores. He did a good job of moving the chains a couple times with his legs. But it looked like a typical first game."
From a fantasy perspective, Lance didn't do too badly: 157 passing yards, 41 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns. But 76 yards and one of those scores came on a single busted coverage with the game out of reach.
Lance's rushing ability makes him at least moderately interesting in two-QB and superflex fantasy leagues, but in standard formats he's best left on the bench in wait-and-see mode this week against the red-hot Arizona Cardinals.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at KC) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $8,100]
At first glance, this might appear like an analyst doing his best Captain Obvious impression. But it's a reminder to DFS managers and those in formats where you can use any player once that this is the week to roll Allen out there. The Chiefs are giving up all kinds of fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.
Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (at WAS) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,600]
Since throwing five touchdown passes in Week 1, Winston has cooled. But a Washington defense that was supposed to be a strength just gave up a five-touchdown game (four passing, one rushing) to Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons—and it's not the first time this year the unit has been roasted.
BAD MATCHUPS
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CLE) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $6,800]
The Cleveland defense got off to a shaky start, but it has been lights-out the past two weeks—including clamping down on a Minnesota offense that had been riding high in Week 4. Herbert is a low-end QB1 at best this week.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NYJ) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,700]
After Ryan's big output against the Washington Football Team in Week 4, some fantasy managers may be considering him as a matchup play against the Jets. But New York has been stingy with opposing quarterbacks, and London games have a tendency to become sloppy affairs.
SLEEPER
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,800]
Over these past couple of weeks, the Jaguars (and their young quarterback) have shown signs of life. That should continue Sunday against the floundering Titans—last week the Tennessee defense made Zach Wilson of the Jets look like an NFL quarterback.
WEEK 5 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at LAC)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DET)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at WAS)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at BAL)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. GB)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. NO)
- James Robinson, JAX (at TEN)
- Damien Harris, NE (at HOU)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at MIN)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. BUF)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at SEA)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at KC)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. CHI)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at LAC)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. MIA)
- Damien Williams, CHI (at LV)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. SF)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at CAR)
- Trey Sermon, SF (at ARI)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at KC)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at MIN)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. SF)
- Mike Davis, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at PIT)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at BAL)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. IND)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (at PIT)
- Mark Ingram II, HOU (vs NE)
- JD McKissic, WAS (vs. NO)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. MIA)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (at ARI)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at CAR)
- Malcolm Brown, MIA (at TB)
- Sony Michel, LAR (at SEA)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DET)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. BUF)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at TB)
- Tevin Coleman, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- AJ Dillon, GB (at CIN)
Injuries are a fact of life in fantasy football, but running back has been hit especially hard the past few weeks. Yet another big name went down Sunday—although it appears he may have at least avoided a season-ending injury.
At first, that didn't appear to be the case with David Montgomery. When the 24-year-old crumpled to the ground at Soldier Field after hyperextending his knee, it did not look good. But per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, while fantasy's No. 10 running back through four games could miss some time, it is believed he dodged a major knee injury.
The setback will no doubt make Damien Williams (who suffered a thigh bruise Sunday) a hot commodity on fantasy waiver wires this week. But given Chicago's struggles along the offensive line, Williams is little more than a low-end RB2 or flex play against a Raiders defense that has been a pleasant surprise for most of the season's first month.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at SEA) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,900]
Henderson was back in his role as the No. 1 running back for the Rams in Week 4, logging 116 total yards against the Arizona Cardinals on 19 touches. He could be in line for an even bigger game Thursday against a Seahawks defense that has struggled in a big way against the run in 2021, sitting 21st.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (vs. PHI) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $6,000]
Hubbard's first game as Carolina's lead back was OK, but not much more than that—71 total yards on 15 touches. The rookie from Oklahoma State should see more work in a game against the Eagles where the Panthers are likely to spend a good amount of time leading.
BAD MATCHUPS
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DEN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $6,900]
Harris' fantasy value hinges largely on passing-game volume—he's averaging 6.5 catches per contest over four weeks. But Harris also hasn't had 65 rushing yards in a game yet and is averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and the Broncos are allowing just 70 yards per game on the ground, which is fifth in the league.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at CAR) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,700]
The Panthers' run defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs, and then Ezekiel Elliott (143 rushing yards) and the Cowboys gouged them. But Sanders has just nine carries over the last two games combined—and that lack of touches is a big-time problem.
SLEEPER
Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. MIA) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,200]
Fournette had a good game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night (138 total yards), although Ronald Jones II vultured a short-yardage score. The 26-year-old should make it two in a row against a Miami defense that was gashed by Jonathan Taylor of the Colts in Week 4 for 103 yards rushing.
WEEK 5 RUNNING BACKS
Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. BUF)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at KC)
- Davante Adams, GB (at CIN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SF)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SEA)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DET)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NO)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. MIA)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at ARI)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DET)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. MIA)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. GB)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at PIT)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at SEA)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. IND)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. DEN
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. NE)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (at TEN)
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (at DAL)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (at LV)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at HOU)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at PIT)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. MIA)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (at CAR)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. GB)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at TEN)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at LAC)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at KC)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. SF)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at BAL)
- Quintez Cephus, DET (at MIN)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at KC)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at TB)
- Randall Cobb, GB (at CIN)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. CHI)
- Marquez Callaway, NO (at WAS)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at TB)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at LV)
The Week 5 wide receiver rankings are notable as much for who isn't on the list as who is.
In Tennessee, both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones missed last week's loss to the New York Jets with hamstring injuries. It showed in the Titans passing game. Daniel Jones of the Giants had more aerial success in Week 4, but that came without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who were also sidelined by hamstring pulls.
Ditto for Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sat out last week's loss to Green Bay. Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals has missed the past two games with an injured shoulder. DJ Chark Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 4.
That's not even an exhaustive list.
None of those injured receivers are included in the rankings listed below. If they make an appearance on the practice field later this week, they will be added, but we need to play the hand we're dealt in Week 5.
It wasn't all bad news last week, though. In his first game action of 2021, veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder of the New York Jets logged seven catches on nine targets for 61 yards and a score against the Tennessee Titans.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. IND) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,800]
Brown remains a feast-or-famine fantasy option, but this year at least there has been more of the former—he has found the end zone in three of four games in 2021. The Colts have struggled defensively, especially against opposing wide receivers.
Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at TEN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $5,700]
Jones had his quietest game of the season in Week 4, reeling in just three catches for 24 yards against the Bengals. But with Chark's season over, Jones' target share is sure to increase against a Tennessee defense that has made quite a few wideouts look like world-beaters.
BAD MATCHUPS
Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at LAC) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $6,000]
After a solid outing in Week 3, the Cleveland passing game took a nap in Week 4, with Beckham managing just two catches for 27 yards against the Vikings. Don't expect a rebound against a Chargers defense that has been tough on opposing wideouts most of this year.
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (vs. NE) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $6,100]
Even though the Houston Texans offense has fallen apart, Cooks has retained some fantasy value based on target volume. But knowing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, his defensive game plan Sunday will center on taking Cooks away from quarterback Davis Mills.
SLEEPER
Quintez Cephus, Detroit Lions (at MIN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $4,300]
Cephus is the best player among arguably the weakest wideout corps in the NFL. But as last week's four-catch, 83-yard line shows, he can be fantasy-relevant. The Lions will likely be playing catch-up this week against a Minnesota secondary that has been roasted more than a Planters peanut in 2021.
WEEK 5 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. BUF)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. CHI)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at MIN)
- George Kittle, SF (at ARI)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at PIT)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. IND)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at CAR)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at KC)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at TB)
- Hunter Henry, NE (at HOU)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. DET)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Robert Tonyan, (GB at CIN)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (at HOU)
- Cameron Brate, TB (vs. MIA)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. GB)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at BAL)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at LAC)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at DAL)
- Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. NO)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at CAR)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Maxx Williams, ARI (vs. SF)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (at WAS)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at BAL)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. ATL)
We knew Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't maintain his torrid pace to start the season. But while Kelce was posting his first clunker of 2021, some lesser-known tight ends were blowing up the stat sheet last week.
In Buffalo, Dawson Knox found the end zone for the third straight game, hauling in five passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans. C.J. Uzomah of the Cincinnati Bengals matched those two scores, hauling in five passes for 95 yards. In Dallas, Dalton Schultz caught six passes for the third time in four games and scored for the second straight week, posting a 6/58/1 line against the Panthers. Mo-Alie Cox of the Indianapolis Colts and Maxx Williams of the Cardinals had big weeks as well.
Still, of that group, only Schultz and Knox have shown enough consistency to merit TE1 treatment in Week 5. This isn't to say that one of those other tight ends won't have a good game this week.
But it's equally likely (if not more so) that those players will go right back to Downtown Irrelevant, making them dart throws for fantasy managers.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Evan Engram, New York Giants (at DAL) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE: $3,200]
Engram didn't do a lot with his six targets last week against the Saints—just five catches for 27 yards. But given all the injuries in New York's wide receiver room, he should see a bump in targets again Sunday in a favorable fantasy matchup for his position.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE: $4,400]
Schultz has emerged as a preferred target for Dak Prescott over the middle, turning 15 targets into 12 catches for 138 yards and three scores over the past two weeks. That hot streak should continue Sunday in a top-five fantasy matchup for tight ends with the Giants.
BAD MATCHUPS
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia (at CAR) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE: $5,100]
The Panthers gave up a big game to Schultz last week, but for the most part they have put the clamps on opposing tight ends this season. But the bigger concern for Goedert's fantasy managers is the ongoing target split with Zach Ertz—and the fantasy roller-coaster it creates.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay (at CIN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE: $4,300]
Tonyan came close to reeling in a long score last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that's the problem with the fourth-year pro. He has just 15 targets and eight grabs for the season, and his TD chances aren't great in a bad fantasy matchup with the surprising Bengals.
SLEEPER
Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (at BAL) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $2,900]
Alie-Cox is pretty dependent on finding the end zone for fantasy production, and he had as many if not more receptions, yardage and scores in Week 4 than in the first three games combined. But the Baltimore defense has been susceptible to tight ends in 2021, including allowing a TD grab to Denver's Noah Fant in Week 4.
WEEK 5 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Defenses and KIckers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. MIA)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DEN)
- New England Patriots (at HOU)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. IND)
- Denver Broncos (at PIT)
- New Orleans Saints (at WAS)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. PHI)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. CHI)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)
- Green Bay Packers (at CIN)
- Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. NYJ)
- Cleveland Browns (at LAC)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at CAR)
- Washington Football Team (vs. NO)
- Tennessee Titans (at JAX)
- Buffalo Bills (at KC)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. GB)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
- Indianapolis Colts (at BAL)
- Miami Dolphins (at TB)
- San Francisco 49ers (at ARI)
- Houston Texans (vs. NE)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. IND)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. BUF)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at KC)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. CHI)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. MIA)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. SF)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at SEA)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at CIN)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at PIT)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DET)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at DAL)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at BAL)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at JAX)
- Nick Folk, NE (at HOU)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. NO)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. GB)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Aldrick Rosas, NO (at WAS)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at LV)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at LAC)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at TB)
If you spent an early pick on a high-end fantasy defense, then one month into the season you are probably not a happy camper.
The first four defenses drafted in 2021 per the ADP data at Fantasy Pros were the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team. Four weeks into the campaign, one (Tampa) ranks inside the top-10 in fantasy points.
The Steelers haven't been awful, but the big plays are way down, and Pittsburgh has allowed at least 24 points in each of its last three games. In the midst of a tough schedule stretch, the Rams have given up 28.3 points per contest over that same period, including 37 points last week against Arizona. The Buccaneers have been hit hard by injuries both on the edge and in the secondary. And Washington—well, a month into the season, Washington has been a mess.
This isn't to say that these teams can't turn things around. But it has reached a point where dropping one in favor of streaming matchup plays isn't the worst idea.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense (vs. MIA) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $4,700]
Yes, I just got done criticizing Tampa's defensive performance. But with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out (broken ribs) and Jacoby Brissett one-hopping passes, Tampa's issues in the secondary aren't a problem in Week 5. The Dolphins will be hard-pressed to score 10 points.
Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)
The Vikings had all kinds of problems moving the ball last week, but that was against a red-hot Cleveland defense. The Lions are awful defensively, as evidenced by how easily Justin Fields and the Bears moved the ball on them in Week 4.
BAD MATCHUPS
Cleveland Browns Defense (at LAC) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $2,700]
The Browns have been highly impressive the past couple of weeks, allowing just 13 points combined to the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. But Justin Herbert and the Chargers have been on a roll offensively of late, so this could be a high-scoring affair.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DEN)
The Steelers can't run the ball. The offensive line is atrocious. And Ben Roethlisberger looks closer to 59 than 39. Given how well the Denver defense has played most of the season, points are going to be hard to come by.
SLEEPER
Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN) [DRAFTKINGS DFS VALUE $2,100]
There isn't a defense available at DraftKings this week that costs less than the Jaguars. Jacksonville isn't a good defensive team, but Tennessee's offense looked terrible last week against the Jets, who piled up seven sacks in a New York win.
WEEK 5 DEFENSE RANKINGS
WEEK 5 KICKER RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. JAX)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at LAC)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. BUF)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at KC)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at CIN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SF)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. DET)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at WAS)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. BUF)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at SEA)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DET)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. NO)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at BAL)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. MIA)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at ARI)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. GB)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. DET)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. CHI)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at DAL)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. MIA)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. NO)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at TEN)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. GB)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. CLE)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at HOU)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at MIN)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at PIT)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. BUF)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at SEA)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at MIN)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. IND)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at SEA)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT vs. DEN
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at KC)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. NE)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at ARI)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. CHI)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX (at TEN)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at LAC)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (at DAL)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at LV)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (at PIT)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. MIA)
- Damien Williams, RB, CHI (at LV)
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at HOU)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (vs. SF)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. IND)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (at PIT)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (vs. MIA)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at CAR)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (at TEN)
- Trey Sermon, RB, SF (at ARI)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at LAC)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at KC)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at MIN)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (at KC)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. SF)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (vs. NYJ)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at CAR)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (at PIT)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. GB)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. ATL)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (vs. SF)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at BAL)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. NYG)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. DEN)
- Latavius Murray, RB, BAL (vs. IND)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at PIT)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at SEA)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. PHI)
- Mark Ingram, RB, HOU (vs NE)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at KC)
- JD McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. NO)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (vs. MIA)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at TB)
- Randall Cobb, WR, GB (at CIN)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at ARI)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at CAR)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at BAL)
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at CAR)
- Quintez Cephus, WR, DET (at MIN)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (vs. CHI)
It's time for the top 100 players of Week 5—a list that can be helpful in making choices for flex spots.
As always, a few notes first.
There are no quarterbacks included. If one of your flex spots is QB-eligible and you have an extra one, he should all but certainly be in that spot. The No. 20 quarterback in Week 4 (Zach Wilson of the Jets) would have finished 12th among running backs.
The second note is a friendly bit of advice. At this point in the season, a lot of 1-3 and 0-4 managers are looking to make a trade. Shake things up. Salvage the season.
That's fine. But don't panic-sell an underperforming star for 30 cents on the dollar just to do it. The fact that Sam Darnold is off to a hot start and Allen Robinson II of the Chicago Bears isn't doesn't mean those players should be swapped.
You also don't have to "win" a trade. The point of making a trade is to improve your team—not to get a better deal than the other party involved. If dealing your top-10 RB will get you a top-20 RB and fill that glaring hole at wide receiver that is killing you each week then the deal is worth considering.
WEEK 5 TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
