Grading Every Rookie Head Coach at Quarter Mark of 2021 NFL Season

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Rookie NFL head coaches seem under the microscope more than ever.

The NFL has always been a "what have you done for me lately?" league that values results on the field. But the urgency for head coaches to get things right has been increased in recent years.

Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens after one year in 2019, making him the fourth one-and-done coach over the prior five seasons. In 2018, Arizona fired a first-time and first-year head coach in Steve Wilks after drafting Josh Rosen in the top 10 that year. It then hired Kliff Kingsbury and drafted Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in 2019.

So tracking new head coaches every step of the way is important and sometimes complicated in modern times. When assigning grades to this year's seven rookie coaches, we'll grade on a curve relative to the talent on their respective rosters and expectations leading into the season.